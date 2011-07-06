How to Remove Ductwork

Step 1: Access the Ductwork

If the ductwork is located in a full basement or attic, the work is a lot simpler than if it's in a small crawl space. When working in a small space, be sure to bring all the necessary tools, including: drill, knife, flashlight, and any other useful items; if you forget something you'll have to crawl back out to get it. Also, be sure to wear a dust mask and leather work gloves, as fiberglass insulation is encountered during the entire removal process and sheet-metal ducts have sharp edges.