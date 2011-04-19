How to Fix Stove Knobs

It is easy to fix your stove knobs. Image Credit: Tetra Images/Tetra images/GettyImages

Our stoves and ovens are made up of many different pieces that collectively make cooking food a rather easy task. Part of the routine stove cleaning process should be removing the control knobs and thoroughly cleaning behind them as well. The knobs are usually ignored and left alone until the day comes when you go to ignite your range and the gas stove knob won't turn. Fear not, as it should be relatively easy to fix the stove knob and even remove it directly from the range.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Removing a Stove Knob

Whether you are looking to remove the knobs for deep cleaning purposes or because you need to fix a broken stove knob, the removal process is easier than it appears. Simply pull on the knob and it should slide off into your hand. The majority of range knobs are made to fit snugly onto the metal prong hidden behind it, making the removal process extremely simple.

It may happen that your gas stove knob is stuck and will not come off by pulling on it. This sometimes happens due to food or grease buildup behind the knob sealing it in place. Logically, pulling harder should result in a successful knob removal, however, be warned that this may also lead to the knob breaking and no longer holding onto the prong. Appliance Repair Specialists also suggest wrapping a bit of flexible wire around the metal shaft behind the knob and pulling upward to try and dislodge the stuck stove knob.

Advertisement

Broken Stove Knob

Sometimes, instead of the knob getting stuck and not turning, it will actually break. You will know the knob is broken if the knob is turning loosely without any traction. If this is the case, then you should remove the knob as mentioned above by pulling it away from the stove. Upon inspection of the broken knob, you may notice that one of the plastic parts behind the knob that held it in place may have broken.

Gas Stove Knob Replacements

You will need to find a gas stove knob replacement at this point, which could be easier than anticipated. Amazon can provide you with many replacements that should slide right onto the metal prong the same way it was removed.

Advertisement

If you do not find what you are looking for on Amazon, then you can try your local hardware store or even try contacting the company to purchase replacement knobs. Remove and Replace prices replacement kits from anywhere between $40 to $100 depending on the make and model of the stove. Prices can also vary depending on the place you wish to purchase from. It could be beneficial to purchase the entire kit, meaning a replacement for every knob on your stove, so that you have extras if this happens again. You may also want to replace all of the knobs for a more uniform appearance, instead of having one brand new knob stand out.

Getting by Without a Knob

If you need to use that particular burner on your stove and your knob is broken, there are a few methods to make your stove functional. You can find a pair of pliers and grip them onto the exposed metal prong. Turn the prong in the same way you would if it still had the knob, and the stove or oven should ignite.

Advertisement

If you can't find any pliers, then consider removing a knob from a burner that is used less often and slip it onto the prong that you wish to use. Lastly, if you wish to have a more uniform look, then you can put a bit of superglue onto the broken plastic of the knob and let it dry before using it again on your stove. This should let it hold up for a few more uses but will not be a long-term fix.