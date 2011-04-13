How to Convert Ounces to Decimal Form

Image Credit: simarik/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

When you're changing a recipe ⁠— maybe doubling it for a large gathering or dividing ingredients for meal planning ⁠— you may find it easier to work with ounces in decimals rather than fractions. The conversion of ounces into decimals is easy as long as you can answer one critical question: Are you working with weight or volume? The answer will determine which conversion equation you need.

Ounces Conversion: Fractions to Decimals

Staring down a fraction and trying to mentally calculate its decimal value can really slow down your cooking process when you're in the middle of a recipe. If you just need to see what common ounce fractions equal in decimal point value, refer to this list:

1/2 ounce = 0.50 ounce



1/3 ounce = 0.33 ounce

1/4 ounce = 0.25 ounce

1/5 ounce = 0.20 ounce

1/6 ounce = 0.17 ounce

1/7 ounce = 0.14 ounce

1/8 ounce = 0.125 ounce

1/9 ounce = 0.11 ounce

Converting Weight Ounces to Decimals

If the ounces you're converting are measured on a scale, then you're working with weight ounces. Each pound is made up of 16 ounces. So an ounce equals 1/16 of a pound. From this fraction, you'll find that the decimal figure for 1 ounce is 0.0625 pounds.

You can take any ounce weight and divide by 16 to determine the decimal value in pounds. For example, if you have 13 ounces, then 13/16 = 0.8125 pounds. If you're converting to the metric system and going from ounces to grams, then 1 ounce equals 28.35 grams. Multiply the number of ounces you have by 28.35 to determine your decimal amount in grams.

A recipe conversion cheat sheet can help you quickly find the fraction equivalence among ounces, pounds, and grams. However, you'll likely still have to grab a calculator to determine the decimal value of the fractions.

Converting Fluid Ounces to Decimals

As opposed to measuring the weight of dry ingredients, liquid ingredients are measured using fluid ounces. There are 8 fluid ounces in 1 cup, meaning the decimal value of a fluid ounce in cups (or 1/8) is 0.125. Divide however many fluid ounces you have by 8 to determine the decimal value in cups.

Going larger, there are 32 fluid ounces in 1 quart. So by following the equation 1/32, you'll find that 1 fluid ounce converts to 0.03125 quarts. Continue to divide ounces by 32 to find the fluid ounce decimal value in quarts.

When you're up to your elbows in flour during your next baking project, conversion mats that double as a dough roller space can help you convert ounces, cups, teaspoons, tablespoons, and milliliters without reaching for a calculator.