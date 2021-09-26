This Baking Cheat Sheet Will Completely Cut Out the Middleman

Baking is supposed to be relaxing and fun, but sometimes, it's exactly the opposite. This tends to be the case when you're making a new recipe that requires specific skills, conversions, multiple Google searches, and a ton of dishes for you to later clean. Fortunately, according to ​Food & Wine​, there is a baking cheat sheet that can help with all of this.

The Greenrain Silicone Pastry Mat ($18.98) on Amazon is more than meets the eye. In addition to acting as a non-stick sheet you can prepare dough on, it can also go in the oven (up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit), the freezer, and the dishwasher (on the top rack only).

On the mat measuring 24 inches by 32 inches, there are measurement marks along the sides and in the center circles to help you make perfectly sized pies, pizzas, pasta, cookies, fondant, and more. The best part is that you don't even need to flour the mat before using it because the surface is non-stick, anti-slip, extra thick, and large enough to help you with your most impressive bakes.

Plus, there's more! The baking mat also has a conversion chart for switching between cups, ounces, tablespoons, teaspoons, and milliliters. So you'll never have to Google an annoying conversion question ever again.

When you're all done baking, you can simply pop the mat in the dishwasher. Though, if you have to wash it by hand, it won't be a problem. Since the mat is non-stick, it will require way less flour and, thus, less mess to clean up afterward.

To get your hands on this top-notch baking cheat sheet and mat, click here. It has five stars and over 10,000 reviews, so that's how you know it's good.

What other cheat sheets are out there?

In addition to the above baking cheat sheet, you can also find the following to help you out in the kitchen:

Here's to no-stress cooking and baking!