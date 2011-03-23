How to Break Stones With a Hammer and Chisel

Image Credit: CasarsaGuru/E+/GettyImages

Breaking stones with a hammer and chisel may sound slightly prehistoric; however, this method is still used to shape stones as well as break stones down for easier removal. These tools can also be used to break down tough materials like concrete. Using the right technique is important, depending on the results you want. It is also important to use the proper hammer and chisel, or the rock may not break properly and could result in potential danger. Make sure to always wear safety goggles while breaking stones to protect your eyes against stone shards.

Types of Hammers

The hammer you choose when chiseling a rock is important, as it needs some heft to do the job. A typical household hammer, that is, a claw hammer, should not be used for these projects because it has the potential of bouncing back when used to strike the chisel.

A club hammer or a ball-peen hammer is recommended as its striking surface is typically twice the size of the chisel's head. It is also heavy enough to strike with force without springing back toward you.

Cutting or Breaking Stone

Cutting a stone requires more finesse than simply hammering the chisel into the stone. To obtain a precise cut, you must angle the tip of the chisel in direction of the larger portion of the stone. If pointed toward the smaller section, the rock may break off in pieces, potentially ruining the stone and the clean cut you may be going for.

Do not apply full force on the head of the chisel with the first strike, as you need to prepare the cut before applying strong force. For a clean break, cut a line between the two sections of stone you wish to separate. Lightly tap the head of the chisel with the hammer along this imaginary line, continuously angling the chisel as you go.

Once the line has been etched, it is time to make the break. Find the approximate center of the line, and place your chisel on an angle in this spot. Hit the head of the chisel with your hammer with strong force with the intention of breaking the rock. This must be a forceful hit to make a clean break — if you continue tapping, then the rock will simply continue to chip instead of actually break.

Decorative Stone Cutting

Properly using a hammer and chisel may come in handy if you wish to make a flagstone walkway or stone edging in your garden. The stone may need to be trimmed to size, and simply breaking the stone will not do if you want the stones to fit nicely next to one another.

Place the stone on a bag of sand, which will help keep it steady while you are working. Measure the edge of the stone you wish to remove with a tape measure and mark it with a pencil or chalk. Hold the chisel perpendicular to the stone, and score the marked line by lightly tapping the chisel with the hammer into the stone.

Once the line has been scored, return to the beginning of the scored line and begin tapping with more force to split the rock. Continue down the line, striking the stone until the marked portion has been removed.