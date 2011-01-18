What Is the Average Cost of a Garage Addition in 2022?

A garage addition can immediately solve any storage problems for vehicles and large items that clutter your home, and the benefits extend into the future too. A garage addition is a great return on investment when it comes time to sell your home. While the national average cost of a garage addition comes in at $24,000, the cost will vary considerably based on your design and construction decisions.

Detached vs. Attached Garages

If you have a little extra acreage around your home, a detached garage can add a curb appeal statement and more freedom when deciding how large to make your garage. There's a detached garage option for any budget. The lowest cost is the bare bones, noninsulated, prefabricated garage kit that typically doesn't include flooring or the garage door. A new garage door, including installation, labor, and materials, will run you anywhere from $700 to $2,500 on average. You can find many styles and options for these garages in the realm of $5,000. Detached garages built from the ground up with premium materials could run up to $65,000 plus more for features like electricity, heating, and air.

An attached garage offers the convenience of walking directly into your home, avoiding the elements and chatty neighbors. The attached garage also has the benefit of easier access to your existing plumbing and HVAC, making it easier and cheaper to install. This will come in handy if you're adding a living space atop your garage space. The average cost of an attached garage addition is $26,000 but could run up as high as $43,000 depending on the size, the materials you choose, and whether you're adding a living space.

Cost to Add Living Space

One of the most practical ways to increase your bedrooms for an expanding family or to create a rental income stream is to build above the garage. The cost to add on above the garage is typically $100 per square foot. Of course, designing and building a top-of-the-line condo complete with a full bathroom and kitchen will be more expensive, possibly up to $250,000. Before you build, decide what your budget is and what type of living space will most reasonably meet your needs. When it's time to sell, an additional bedroom can offer a return on investment of around 50 percent.

Choosing a Garage Size

The cost of your new garage build could largely come down to square footage. In 2022, the lowest average price for a new detached one-car garage build was $10,500. Compare that with the lowest average price for a three-car garage build — $28,200 — and you might reconsider how much space you actually need.

Many other factors will affect the bottom line cost. Will you have brick, paneling, flooring, roof trusses, windows, or doors? These all increase the price. To get a realistic idea of what the new garage with all your design choices will cost you in 2022, consider using a remodeling calculator or reach out to your local contractor for a quote.