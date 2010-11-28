How to Clean Blinds in a Bathtub

Things You'll Need
Towels
2 tbsp. liquid dish soap
Stepladder
2 clean cotton cloths
Bucket
Window blinds block the sun while providing homes with privacy. Exposure to airborne dust particles, fingerprint smudges and condensation causes blinds to become dingy. Accumulated dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens on blinds create an unhealthy atmosphere in a home. Regularly clean blinds to improve a home's overall cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. Cleaning extremely dirty blinds in a bathtub is a method of removing collected grime and surface contaminants. Wash blinds with basic solutions and supplies.
Step 1
Line a bathtub with towels. Fill the bathtub with 5 inches of lukewarm water. Pour 2 tbsp. of liquid dish soap under the running water to create a soapy solution.
Step 2
Twist the tilt wand to fully open the blind's slats. Remove the blind from the brackets according to the manufacturer's directions. Stand on a stepladder if necessary.
Step 3
Lay the blind flat on the towels in the bathtub. Allow the blind to soak submerged in the soapy water for a couple of minutes.
Step 4
Rub a clean cotton cloth across the top and bottom of each slat. Wipe down the blind's headrail and tilt wand as well.
Step 5
Drain the soapy water with the blind still in the bathtub. Turn on the showerhead to rinse the blind with fresh warm water. Pour water from a bucket over the blind if there is no showerhead.
Step 6
Replace the wet towels in the bathtub with clean, dry towels. Lay the blind on the fresh towels for 30 minutes to air-dry.
Step 7
Reinstall the blind on the brackets according to the manufacturer's directions. Wipe down each slat with a clean cotton cloth to remove any remaining moisture.
Tip
You can substitute liquid laundry soap for the liquid dish soap. You can substitute a sponge for the cotton rag.
Warning
Never soak wood, faux wood or fabric blinds in water; they may become damaged. Wash the blind according to the manufacturer’s directions to prevent damaging it.
