How to Clean Blinds in a Bathtub

Window blinds block the sun while providing homes with privacy. Exposure to airborne dust particles, fingerprint smudges and condensation causes blinds to become dingy. Accumulated dust mites, pet dander, pollen and other allergens on blinds create an unhealthy atmosphere in a home. Regularly clean blinds to improve a home's overall cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. Cleaning extremely dirty blinds in a bathtub is a method of removing collected grime and surface contaminants. Wash blinds with basic solutions and supplies.