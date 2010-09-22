How Do I Dry Eucalyptus Leaves?

Image Credit: © Cyrielle Beaubois/Moment/GettyImages

Eucalyptus (​Eucalyptus​ spp.) is a lush, beautiful plant native to Australia with over 660 different species. Eucalyptus leaves are used for flower arrangements, tea, decorations, essential oils, and medicinal purposes, like helping to relieve pain and cold systems, acting as a natural insect repellent, and aiding in relaxation. You can hang dried eucalyptus in your shower for a refreshing retreat or grind up its leaves and make homemade tea bags. However you choose to use your eucalyptus leaves, you'll first need to decide on a drying method.

Before you get started, it's important to note that eucalyptus is toxic to dogs, cats, and horses. Avoid using eucalyptus essential oils if you have a canine or feline friend in your home and be sure to keep eucalyptus leaves out of reach for safety.

Tip You can dry eucalyptus leaves at home by letting them air-dry for two to four months or using vegetable glycerin to speed up the process.

How to Air-Dry Eucalyptus Leaves

Drying out your eucalyptus leaves using the air-dry method is a simple process that requires some patience. Before you start the air-drying process, you'll want to purchase multiple branches of eucalyptus leaves, which you can find in the floral department at most grocery stores or at a floral shop.

Gather your eucalyptus branches and use sharp scissors to cut the stems about an inch.



Tie the branches together securely using a rubber band, twine, or string.



Find a cool, dark spot and hang the branches upside down to dry.



It can take up to 12 weeks for your eucalyptus leaves to dry out completely. In the meantime, enjoy the beautifully scented decoration hanging in your home.

How to Use Glycerin to Dry Eucalyptus Leaves

If you're looking for a slightly quicker way to dry eucalyptus leaves, use a vegetable glycerin and water mixture to dry leaves in half the time as air-drying. Vegetable glycerin is used a lot for crafts and beauty purposes, so you can easily find a premade bottle of it to use for your eucalyptus leaves. After you've acquired your vegetable glycerin and eucalyptus branches, you should be ready to start the drying process.

Gather your eucalyptus branches and cut the stems about an inch so they can absorb more moisture.



Next, boil the glycerin and water solution using a 1:2 ratio of glycerin to water.



Once boiling, constantly stir the mixture until the water absorbs the glycerin. Remove it from the heat and let the mixture cool for 10 minutes.



Once the mixture has cooled, use it to fill your flower vase about halfway, and then add the eucalyptus branches.



Set the flower vase in a cool spot with little to no light. Make sure to check in on your eucalyptus in case you need to add more of the glycerin and water mixture over the following weeks.



It can take two to six weeks to dry the eucalyptus leaves completely.