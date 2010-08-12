While solid brass and brass plated bathroom fixtures may radiate the same brassy shine to the naked eye, you need to know the difference so you can properly clean and maintain each. Items made of solid brass can withstand more frequent and rigorous cleaning than their brass plated counterparts. Because brass plated hardware contains only a few layers of brass and is generally topped with a clear coat, using an abrasive cleaner can remove the topcoat and brassy finish over time.
An easy way to determine if your bathroom faucet is brass or brass plate is to conduct the magnet test -- a magnet won't be attracted to a brass fixture, but it will to a fixture that's brass plated.
How to Clean Brass Fixtures
Step 1: Scrub the Fixture
Start off by mixing a mild dish soap with hot water, then use the solution and a soft cloth to wipe down the brass fixture. Let your mixture sit for a few seconds, then using firm pressure, use a clean damp cloth to wipe off the mixture. When you are done, rinse off the cloth thoroughly and hang it to dry.
Step 2: Soak a Paper Towel With White Vinegar
Soak a paper towel in white vinegar and tuck it around faucet handles or wrap it around the shower head where hard water stains are visible. Plug the drain and pour 1/2 cup vinegar into the sink to remove hard water deposits from the brass drain. Allow the vinegar to soak for an hour or more; longer is better.
Step 3: Remove the Paper Towel
Remove the paper towels and lift the drain plug before scrubbing away the hard water deposits with an old toothbrush. Rinse off all traces of vinegar using hot water.
Step 4: Rub a Salted Lemon on Fixtures
Remove the seeds from half of a lemon and coat it with table salt. Rub the salted lemon over the entire brass surface, focusing on any residual stains and reapplying salt as needed. Wear rubber or plastic gloves. Buff the brass surface with a clean, soft cloth until it shines.
Step 5: Apply Mineral Oil
Apply linseed or mineral oil to the cleaned brass bathroom fixtures with a soft cloth to prevent tarnishing.
How to Clean Brass-Plated Fixtures
Step 1: Wash the Brass Fixtures With Detergent
Wash the entire brass plated surface with a mild detergent mixed in warm water. Wear plastic gloves to prevent fingerprints as you gently rub the surface with a soft cloth. Rinse thoroughly with warm water, and dry completely with a clean cloth.
Step 2: Apply a Commercial Polish
Apply a mild commercial polish designed for use on brass plate to remove any remaining heavy tarnish. Test first in an inconspicuous area before applying with a soft cloth to the brass plated bathroom fixtures.
Step 3: Wipe Down the Fixtures
Wipe down the cleaned fixtures with warm water to remove all remaining traces of cleaner or polish, and then gently buff dry.
Tip
Dry faucets, handles, and shower heads thoroughly after each use to prevent hard water stains and tarnishing.
Warning
Do not use steel wool or a metal scraper to clean brass plated hardware or fixtures.
Do not buff brass plated fixtures; harsh rubbing will remove the brass plate.