How to Clean Brass Fixtures

While solid brass and brass plated bathroom fixtures may radiate the same brassy shine to the naked eye, you need to know the difference so you can properly clean and maintain each. Items made of solid brass can withstand more frequent and rigorous cleaning than their brass plated counterparts. Because brass plated hardware contains only a few layers of brass and is generally topped with a clear coat, using an abrasive cleaner can remove the topcoat and brassy finish over time.