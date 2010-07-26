How to Install a Lid Support for a Toy Chest

Step 2: Position the Supports

Your next step is to determine where you want your lid support(s) to sit. You may want to place one support in the middle of a short lid. You may also opt for a single support on the left or right side of the lid. You can also choose between supports that mount on the inside back of the toy chest or those that attach to the sides. The important thing is that when you're done, the torque specs of all your supports adds up to the amount you calculated in the first step.