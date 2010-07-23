The advanced adhesive properties of butyl tape are well known. It is used as an RV putty tape, for small home repairs, on glass, on some metal materials and more. Having a roll of butyl tape around makes quick repairs a snap, and it can be used in a variety of ways on a wide range of surfaces.

Advertisement

Uses for Butyl Tape Image Credit: sturti/E+/GettyImages

Video of the Day

Butyl Tape for Glass

It does a good job on ribbed and flat surfaces as well as on a slick pane of glass. There is a specific type of butyl tape for use on glass. It is double sided and rather like tape that is used for glazing.

Advertisement

When using butyl tape for windows or glass, it does a few things:

When you are placing a window pane into its frame, a layer of butyl tape will act as a barrier.





It provides an adhesive insulation between the thin pane of glass and the metal, hard plastic or wood frame.





It helps the glass to stay snugly inside its frame.





A layer of butyl tape protects the window from losing the heat inside, keeps the cold outside and vice versa.

Advertisement

If needed, thicker versions of butyl tape can be used as a shim between a wall and a window frame. This has an added bonus of keeping the window connected to the wall with its strong adhesive qualities.

Roofing Uses for Butyl Tape

Butyl tape was originally created and used for roofing. It protects from the outdoor elements and is fantastic for repairs. It seals seams and binds cracks and holes that are small in diameter and just on the surface of the roof and its shingles.

Advertisement

For the best results from butyl tape, put it down on grit-free roofs that have a smooth surface. Clean the roof thoroughly with a pressure washer or a good solution of detergent and water by hand before applying the sticky layer of tape.

Butyl tape may be a lifesaver, but it has its limits. Only use it on small areas. If you apply butyl tape over large areas as a patch, it may not hold up to the harsh weather conditions that a roof is designed to endure.

Advertisement

Using Butyl Tape on Duct Work

Vents and duct work can be repaired or installed using butyl tape from the inside of the structure. It can be wrapped around vents and protruding metal duct work that lead from the inside of a building to the outside, but not the other way around.

Advertisement

When applied correctly, the butyl tape works to block the area that is between the wall and the vent. This prevents the air flow from coming in or going out of the building where the vent meets the exterior wall. It also keeps moisture from sneaking into the structure as well.

Roof vents often have a barrier of butyl tape around the joints.

Advertisement

Using Butyl Tape on Pipes

For temporary fixes, butyl tape can be wrapped around pipes with minor leaks. As a stop gap, the adhesive will hold up to oozing and dripping while attempting to find the source of a problem or running out for new parts.

Advertisement

Before applying it to a pipe, wipe down the area with rubbing alcohol or a commercial cleaner. This will help the tape to adhere to the pipe cleaner and faster.

Car Part Repairs

Butyl tape is also called dum-dum tape for its putty-like qualities. It can be used to hold fuel lines up and away from engine parts in some situations.

Dicor Butyl Tape Brand

Dicor tape is a brand of butyl tape that is used for heavy-duty RV wall repair and ceiling exterior.

When it is applied before the molding on the walls and ceilings of RVs and campers, it creates a durable and nearly impenetrable seal between the unfinished joints of the walls and ceilings.