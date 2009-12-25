How to Paint Aluminum Flashing

Roof flashing is used to prevent water leaks and roof damage on areas of the roof that are difficult to shingle over, such as where chimneys or dormers meet the roof surface. Flashing is also used around skylights and pipe and vent penetrations and along the roof's edges. While flashing is essential to a roof's watertightness, its shiny, metallic finish often clashes with the roofing materials or with the trim or other decorative elements of your house. While you can't do away with roof flashing to make your home look better, you can paint it to blend in with the neighboring materials.