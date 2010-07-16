How to Repair a Wobbly Lamp

Attempting to turn on a table lamp only to find it wobbling in your hands as you grope in the darkness is no fun. While a wobbly lamp won't cause a cup of coffee to spill like a wobbly table could, it's still an annoyance, and unfortunately, this issue is not solved as easily as stuffing a folded napkin under one leg. Most table lamps have hollow parts that conceal the cord and socket wires. The structural parts are held together with a threaded rod and one or more nuts. When a lamp is wobbling, something usually needs to be tightened.