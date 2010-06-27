How to Measure a Door Hinge

Step 4: Measure the Hinge Radius

Now, it's time to measure the door hinge radius. The measurement will be either 1/4 inch or 5/8 inch. With the hinge lying flat, place a dime and quarter on two different corners of your hinge. Look carefully to see which coin fits better in the corner. If the dime fits better, you likely have a 1/4-inch squared corner. If the quarter fits better, you have a 5/8-inch rounded corner.