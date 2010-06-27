When swapping rusty hinges for new ones, it helps to first have hinge dimensions explained. Door hinge size varies from 2 to 6 inches. The size is based on the height, thickness, and weight of your door. Measuring a door hinge is an easy job that doesn't require many tools. Taking a few minutes to measure your hinge will make it easier to find a new one that fits into the existing doorframe indent (mortise).
Hinge Dimensions Explained
Hinge sizes are based on hinge gauge (thickness), hinge radius (corner measurement), and the width of the hinge when it is fully open. Most hinges measure the same in height and width. Standard residential door hinges measure 3 1/2 by 3 1/2 inches. However, you can find hinges in a variety of sizes, ranging from 2 inches to 6 inches, with half sizes available up to 5 inches.
Lighter residential door hinges tend to be smaller, while commercial doors call for heavy-duty door hinges.
Things You'll Need
Flathead screwdriver (optional)
United States quarter coin
Unites States dime coin
How to Measure a Door Hinge
Step 1: Remove the Hinge
Take the hinge off the door by removing the screws with a Phillips screwdriver. If the hinge sticks to the wood or paint, use the tip of a flathead screwdriver to gently pry it off.
Step 2: Measure the Hinge Width
Fully open the hinge on a flat surface. Stretch the tape measure from one side of the hinge across the center to the other side of the hinge. This is the width of the hinge.
Step 3: Measure the Hinge Height
Place the tape measure parallel to the side of the hinge from top to bottom. Use the tape measure to note the full height of the hinge. For standard hinges, the height will match the width.
Step 4: Measure the Hinge Radius
Now, it's time to measure the door hinge radius. The measurement will be either 1/4 inch or 5/8 inch. With the hinge lying flat, place a dime and quarter on two different corners of your hinge. Look carefully to see which coin fits better in the corner. If the dime fits better, you likely have a 1/4-inch squared corner. If the quarter fits better, you have a 5/8-inch rounded corner.
Step 5: Note All Measurements
Make a note of the width, height, and radius. These numbers will help you choose a new hinge that will fit snugly into the existing door and mortise.