How to Kill Moths in Your House

While there are different types of moths, all of them are unwelcome guests in your home. Most chemicals are ineffective in exterminating moths from the house. Mothballs, while useful, can be extremely harmful to people who swallow them or inhale their vapors in large concentrations, according to Oregon State University Extension. If you have a problem with moths in your home or more specifically in your food, you will have to kill them in order to really get rid of them.