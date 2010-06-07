How to Kill Moths in Your House

While there are different types of moths, all of them are unwelcome guests in your home. Most chemicals are ineffective in exterminating moths from the house. Mothballs, while useful, can be extremely harmful to people who swallow them or inhale their vapors in large concentrations, according to Oregon State University Extension. If you have a problem with moths in your home or more specifically in your food, you will have to kill them in order to really get rid of them.
Regular Moths
Step 1
Close all windows, doors and other openings where the moths can get in or out.
Step 2
Reduce the light in the house to a minimum. Follow the moths to whatever sources of light remain.
Step 3
Use a fly swatter to kill any moths that are within your reach.
Step 4
Fix a long nose attachment to end of the hose on your vacuum cleaner.
Step 5
Use the vacuum to kill any moths that remain after using the fly swatter.
Food Moths
Step 1
Put the infested food in a container in the freezer for one or two days.
Step 2
Cook the food in an oven preheated to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 hours if you don't want to wait several days.
Step 3
Take the food out of the freezer or oven.
Step 4
Clean the food of any moths you find in the food.
Step 5
Place clean food into an airtight container for future storage.
Tip
Put food straight into airtight containers when you bring it into the home to prevent infestations.
Warning
Do not use chemical insecticides near food that will be consumed.