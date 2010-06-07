How to Kill Moths in Your House

By Aryeh Raphael
Our Editorial Process
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Many moths are attracted to light and food.

While there are different types of moths, all of them are unwelcome guests in your home. Most chemicals are ineffective in exterminating moths from the house. Mothballs, while useful, can be extremely harmful to people who swallow them or inhale their vapors in large concentrations, according to Oregon State University Extension. If you have a problem with moths in your home or more specifically in your food, you will have to kill them in order to really get rid of them.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Regular Moths

Step 1

Close all windows, doors and other openings where the moths can get in or out.

Step 2

Reduce the light in the house to a minimum. Follow the moths to whatever sources of light remain.

Step 3

Use a fly swatter to kill any moths that are within your reach.

Step 4

Fix a long nose attachment to end of the hose on your vacuum cleaner.

Advertisement

Step 5

Use the vacuum to kill any moths that remain after using the fly swatter.

Food Moths

Step 1

Put the infested food in a container in the freezer for one or two days.

Step 2

Cook the food in an oven preheated to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 hours if you don't want to wait several days.

Step 3

Take the food out of the freezer or oven.

Advertisement

Step 4

Clean the food of any moths you find in the food.

Step 5

Place clean food into an airtight container for future storage.

Tip

Put food straight into airtight containers when you bring it into the home to prevent infestations.

Warning

Do not use chemical insecticides near food that will be consumed.

Advertisement

references
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy