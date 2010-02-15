How to Care for a Polka Dot Plant

The polka dot plant typically lives only two years indoors, so stick cuttings in a pot of sand, keep them moist, and you’ll have a new plant to replace the old one.

The polka dot plant prefers an environment with high humidity. Use a humidifier indoors to increase the humidity near the plant.

Polka dot plants are sometimes prone to powdery mildew, showing up on the foliage as white masses resembling powder. Leaf drop, distorted and stunted plant growth can occur. Treat severe outbreaks by spraying the entire plant with horticultural oil, mixed at a rate of 1 1/4 teaspoons of oil in one gallon of water. If required, repeat treatments weekly.