How to Care for a Donkey Ear Plant

Step 6: Plant the Pups in Pots

Fill a new pot with a peat-, soil-, and sand-based potting mix, such as one labeled for cactus and succulents, if you want to grow more donkey ears from the pups. Use a pot with a bottom drainage hole. Water the soil until it's barely moistened and plant the pup in the pot with just the leaves above soil level. Care for it as you would a mature plant.