How to Propagate Cuttings of Juniper

By Joyce Starr Updated July 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Freelance_Ghostwriting/iStock/GettyImages
See More Photos

Junipers (​Juniperus​ spp., USDA plant hardiness zones 2 through 9) make up a large variety of evergreens encompassing everything from ground covers to upright or spreading shrubs and trees. If you're looking to add additional plants to your juniper collection, you can do so by taking juniper cuttings. Regardless of the type of juniper, you can start new plants by taking semihardwood or hardwood cuttings. The process for successful juniper propagation is relatively simple, so even novice gardeners will have rooted cuttings before they know it.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Things You'll Need

How to Propagate Cuttings of Juniper

Step 1: Sterilize the Pruning Tools

Use sharp pruning clippers to remove the juniper cuttings. To prevent the transfer of a diseases or pests to your cuttings, wipe off the blades with rubbing alcohol before use.

Step 2: Take the Juniper Cuttings

Take semihardwood cuttings early in the morning in midsummer through early fall. After a flush of growth, cut off about a 6-inch-long juniper cutting from the current season's growth of wood that is partially mature. Make sure the bottom portion of the cutting is slanted and not cut straight across.

Advertisement

Take hardwood cuttings early in the morning in late fall through early spring. Prune off a 6-inch-long juniper cutting from a section of mature wood. Make sure the bottom portion of the cutting is slanted and not cut straight across.

Step 3: Trim Off the Bottom Leaves

Using pruning clippers, snip off the bottom third of foliage. The bottom portion of the cutting will be planted in the soil, and if the foliage remains, rot can occur.

Advertisement

Step 4: Prepare the Containers

Use either a seed-starting tray or small containers with bottom drainage and fill with a sterile, fast-draining rooting medium. You can make your own mix by using 1 part coarse sand and 1 part peat or by mixing 1 part peat and 1 part vermiculite. Fill the container with the mix and moisten it with water.

Step 5: Use Rooting Hormone on the Juniper Cuttings

Assist the juniper cutting in forming roots by dipping the cut end in rooting hormone. Pour a little rooting hormone into a separate container, dip the end of the cutting into it, and shake off the excess. Discard the used rooting hormone after treating the juniper cuttings.

Advertisement

Step 6: Plant the Cuttings

Stick about the bottom third of a juniper cutting into the soil and gently firm the soil around its base. Water the soil again.

Step 7: Create a Humid Environment

Cut out the bottom of a plastic milk container and then place the container over the pot of cuttings. This will help seal in moisture, creating a humid environment and assisting the juniper cuttings to root. Place the container out of the full sun, keep the soil moist, and mist the cutting several times weekly. If you gently tug on the juniper cuttings and they remain firm in the soil, then roots are forming, which can take several months.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy