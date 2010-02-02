How to Propagate Cuttings of Juniper

Junipers (​Juniperus​ spp., USDA plant hardiness zones 2 through 9) make up a large variety of evergreens encompassing everything from ground covers to upright or spreading shrubs and trees. If you're looking to add additional plants to your juniper collection, you can do so by taking juniper cuttings. Regardless of the type of juniper, you can start new plants by taking semihardwood or hardwood cuttings. The process for successful juniper propagation is relatively simple, so even novice gardeners will have rooted cuttings before they know it.