How to Propagate a Potato Bush

You can propagate a potato bush, which actually is a small tree, to multiply the beauty in your flower garden by taking cuttings. The potato bush (​Lycianthes rantonnetii​), also known as Paraguay nightshade or blue lycianthes, is a tender perennial in the same plant family (Solanaceae) as potatoes (​Solanum tuberosum​). Potato bush is hardy only in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 9 through 11. It grows to a potential height of 25 feet with a spread of about 30 feet. The potato bush has blue-violet or purple flowers, and it flowers repeatedly. Take cuttings from mid-July to early fall.