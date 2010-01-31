What Kind of Sheets to Put on a Futon

A futon is a versatile seating option that's not only stylish but also helps you save on space. Typically more affordable than sleeper sofas (although you can find plenty of options under $500!), futons easily transition from couch-style to a bed for guests. But to make them extra comfortable and homey, you're going to want to find the right sheets for futons.

Sheets can make a futon seem like a luxurious place to spend hours binge watching your favorite flicks or can add a stylish component to a small room. Choosing the correct sheets for your futon can seem difficult, as it isn't exactly like a typical mattress or sofa. However, couch covers and sheet sets can be made to fit a futon fantastically.

Sizing Up Your Futon

Most standard sheets made for beds will also fit a futon. There may be some slack, but that's easily addressed. First, find out what size futon you own. Futons tend to come in many sizes, depending on the manufacturer. Measure the futon from top to bottom. A twin bed is 39 inches by 75 inches. A full is 54 inches by 75 inches. A queen is 60 by 80 inches, and a king is 76 by 80 inches. An extra-long twin is 39 inches by 80 inches, and a California king is 72 by 84 inches. Most futons tend to follow the same sizes as mattresses. More important than the inches across and down is the depth of the futon. The depth of the futon can help you find the best sheets that will conform to the shape of your futon and cut down on fit issues.

About Futon Sheets

Not all sheets are the same. Some brands will fit your specific type of futon better than others, so you may need to put in a little time to find the right fit. Elastic bands that hold sheets at the corners under the pillow of the futon can help to keep the sheets tight and prevent them from popping off in the middle of a night of tossing and turning. Trundle bed sheet sets are ideal for futons. They are made to be slightly shallower than typical bed mattress sheets. If the fitted sheet is exposed at the back of the futon when it is in the sitting position, simply pop a blanket over the back for a decorative look.

Couch Covers for Futons

A couch cover with elastic around its edges can pull a messy or otherwise unattractive futon pillow together in a flash. Many couch covers are built to mold to most any shape, and they cling to the underside of the futon rather well. A colorful or patterned queen-size daybed cover can make a statement and cover the entire comfortable cushioned couch.

