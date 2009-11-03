The Essential List of Carpentry Tools for Your Next DIY Project

By Chris Deziel, Building Contractor Updated October 4, 2022 Reviewed by Philip Schmidt, Remodeling Expert
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment/GettyImages
See More Photos

Whether you've been something of a carpenter for years or you're looking to get started on some DIY wood-working projects in your own home, one thing's for sure: You're going to need some tools. Here is our definitive list of essential carpentry tools (and their uses) that will help you complete almost any woodworking job you can throw at them:

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Hammers

Carpenters often need more than one hammer. These are the two standard types for carpentry work:

1. Framing Hammer

Our Pick
This 22 ounce framing hammer is shock-absorbing, a great grip for precision accuracy, and has a magnetic nail starter for rapid nail driving.

Amazon

Spec Ops Framing Hammer

Framing hammers are used for structural work. The head weighs from 20 to 24 ounces.

Advertisement

2. Trim Hammer

Our Pick
This trim hammer by Vaughan & Bushnell has a 14" straight handle made of alloy steel.

Amazon

Vaughan & Bushnell Trim Hammer

Trim hammers are used for more delicate trim work. The head weighs 16 ounces or less. These are also sometimes called a finish hammer.

Tip

A trim or finish hammer is frequently used with a nail set, a pointed punch-type tool for driving finish nails. After driving the nail most of the way in, you hold the pointed end of the nail set on the head of the nail then strike the blunt end of the nail set with the hammer to drive the nail home, driving it slightly below the wood surface to a finished look.

Pry Bars for Demo

Prying pieces of wood apart and extracting nails are jobs that require special tools, like the following:

Advertisement

1. Cat's Paw

Our Pick
This cat's paw tool by Spec Ops is light, made of carbon steel, and is the perfect tool for you to complete rapid nail extraction with minimal damage.

Amazon

Spec Ops 10" Cats Paw Pry Bar

About 6 to 12 inches long and is so named because its prongs are sharp like the claws of a cat. It is used for extracting nails.

2. Crow Bar

Our Pick
This 30" wrecking crowbar by Spec Ops is made of heat-treated steel and has extreme prying power. The product also features multiple nail pullers so you can pry pretty much anything your project can throw at you.

Amazon

Spec Ops 30" Wrecking Crowbar

A crow bar is a long metal rod with a hooked end for major prying jobs.

Advertisement

3. Flat Bar

Our Pick
This Edward Tools wonder bar has a lifetime guarantee, and is made from extra strength carbon steel with a powder coat finish to resist rust. If you need to pry, scrape, lift, or pull, this is the tool for you.

Amazon

Edward Tools Wonder Bar Utility Pry Bar

Sometimes called a wonder bar, flat bars are flattened out, smaller versions of a crow bar.

Tools for Measuring Distance and Angles

Every carpenter carries a selection of tools for making measurements. These are carpenter instruments with names that every pro recognizes:

Advertisement

1. Tape Measure

Our Pick
This 16-foot tape measure by Komelon is easy to grip with its thick rubber jacket. The blade on the speed mark is acrylic coated and easy to read for quick project measurements.

Amazon

Komelon Coated Steel Blade Tape Measure

The standard tape measure for carpenters is a 25-foot steel tape. However, longer 100-foot tapes are needed for many outdoor projects like decks and fences.

2. Speed Square

Our Pick

Amazon

Swanson Speed Square

A speed square is a right-angled triangle made of plastic or metal with and lip along the bottom edge for setting against board edges. One of the sides forming the 90-degree angle has ruler markings. The hypotenuse of the triangle has degrees marking for measuring and marking angles.

Advertisement

3. Framing Square

Our Pick

Amazon

Starrett Steel Professional Framing Square

A framing square is a large L-shaped ruler used in roofing and framing. The long side is usually 2 feet in length.

4. Combination Square

Our Pick

Amazon

IRWIN Tools Combination Square

A combination square is a small, adjustable square with a built-in spirit level.

Advertisement

Levels

Carpenters need a level to make sure a wall is straight (using a long level as a straightedge) or a table is level (perfectly horizontal) or a post is plumb (perfectly vertical). Here are two types of levels that you'll want in your toolkit:

1. Carpenter's Level

Our Pick

Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Level

A carpenter's level is typically 2 or 4 feet long, with spirit-filled vials for checking level and plumb. Some also have a vial set at a 45-degree angle.

Advertisement

2. Torpedo Level

Our Pick

Amazon

CRAFTSMAN Torpedo Level

A torpedo level is about 6 inches long and is often kept in a carpenter's tool belt. Plumbers use these regularly, but they're also handy for carpenters.

Cutting Carpentry Tools

Carpenters use power tools to do most of their cutting, but occasionally they need to do it by hand. Some common cutting tools include:

1. Utility Knife

Our Pick

Amazon

WORKPRO Premium Utility Knife

A sharp, retractable knife for cutting drywall, string, and other things.

2. Snippers

Our Pick

Amazon

Fiskars Anvil Pruner

Anvil snippers have cutting blades and cut nails and wire. Tin snips have bypass blades and cut sheet metal, vinyl, and other materials.

3. Keyhole Saw

Our Pick

Amazon

Goldblatt Keyhole Saw

A pointed handsaw with a fine-tooth blade that can double as a hacksaw. It fits in the tool belt and has a number of emergency uses.

4. Chisel

Our Pick

Amazon

WORKPRO Wood Carving Chisel

Wood chisels are useful in trim carpentry to cutting hinge mortises and other fine work. In framing carpentry, chisels are handy for notching and shaving lumber.

Marking Tools

Carpenters need to draw cut lines and make marks when positioning items to be fastened. Here's what they use:

1. Carpenter's Pencil

Our Pick

Amazon

IRWIN Carpenter Pencil

A flat pencil with a dull point for making easy-to-see marks and lines.

2. Chalk Line

Our Pick

Amazon

IRWIN Chalk Line

A retractable length of string in a chalk container for marking long, straight lines.

Power Tools

Battery-powered hand tools have become so efficient that they are virtually indispensable to carpenters. The ones you find most often on a job site include:

1. Drill

Our Pick

Amazon

DeWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill

The power drill is used more often for driving and extracting screws than a screwdriver.

2. Circular Saw

Our Pick

Amazon

DeWalt 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw

Smaller and more maneuverable than a plug-in saw, circular saws are the go-to tool for straight cuts in lumber and plywood.

3. Jigsaw

Our Pick

Amazon

DeWALT 20V Jig Saw

A maneuverable, reciprocating saw for cutting curves.

4. Palm Sander

Our Pick

Amazon

DeWALT Palm Sander

A small, orbital sander for shaping and smoothing wood.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy