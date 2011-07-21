How to Dissolve Toilet Paper Clogged in Toilet Drain

Step 6: Use an Auger

Use an auger, which is a useful tool for clearing deep clogs, to help dissolve the toilet paper in the drain. Augers are simply long pieces of wire or thinly shaped metal that are inserted into the toilet drain. They have small hooks or barbs on the end that can break up clogs and help separate the paper so that the water can dissolve the toilet paper. Feed the barbed end of the auger into the toilet and through the drain until it reaches the end of its length. If so equipped, turn the handle on the end of the auger to help break up the clog.