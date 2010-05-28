How to Repair a Hinged Shower Door

Image Credit: KURJANPHOTO/iStock/GettyImages

No one wants their morning shower interrupted by a hinged shower door that sticks or flies open mid-wash. Shower doors on hinges can easily be repaired with a few simple tools. Both framed and frameless glass shower doors open on hinges that can become corroded over time with normal use and a damp environment. A screwdriver and replacement screws can repair most hinge problems.

Framed Shower Door That Sticks

If it takes a heave-ho to get your shower door unstuck, the culprit may be a loose screw or a build-up of soap scum.

Deep Clean

Moisture build-up can also cause mold or other grossness to grow in the hardware. Before you break out the toolkit, give your shower a deep clean. Check the bottom corners of the door and see if there is any unwanted buildup. Use an ammonia-based cleaner on the buildup and on the glass door. (Remember never to mix bleach and ammonia and to keep the bathroom well-ventilated when cleaning.)

Tighten the Screws

If buildup isn't a problem, you may have loose screw sticking out of the frame or catching at the bottom of the door. Unless it is pronounced, the problem screw may not be visible at first or at all. Using a screwdriver or power drill, tighten all of the screws in the shower door. Test the door to see if it opens and closes.

Clean the Hardware

If the door still sticks, the screws themselves may need a cleaning. Remove the screws that attach to the hinges, and place them safely away from the shower drain. (Covering the drain with a washcloth can help prevent losing items while you work.) Remove the door completely and pull the screws free. Clean or replace as needed. When reattaching the door, add grease, such as WD-40, to the hinges to help the door move freely.

Frameless Glass Shower: Clean the Door Latches

Door opening when you don't want it to open? No one wants a cold blast of air or an exceeding wet floor. Your door latch may be victim to soap and moisture buildup. This can cause the door to open when it shouldn't or stick when you're trying to get out. A mix of vinegar and water can clean the soap scum or gunk that may be hindering the door from staying shut. Since the shower door is most likely held shut by an internal magnet, a deep clean can remove any interference to the magnets' strength. Clean the areas where the door catches. If the problem continues, remove the door and clean the hinge hardware.

Sagging Door Hinges

Like the sticking door, the answer to a sagging door is to tighten the screws. The hinge can slide down over time, so loosening, adjusting and tightening can solve the problem. Find the screws that connect the glass door to the frame at the hinges. Turn the screws counterclockwise so that they are loose, but do not remove them. Using the end of a flathead screwdriver, gently insert the end under the top part of the hinge where it meets the frame. Give it a tap with a hammer or gently separate it. With the hinge loose, you can raise the door to its proper place. Hold the door where you want it and tighten the screws around the hinge. If any of the screws appear damaged, remove and replace when the door is at the adjusted height.