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A good bookcase can do so much more for your living space than simply storing your collection of novels. It can display all manner of small knickknacks and decor pieces, and thus give your home more character. It can also serve as an eye-catching focal point, especially when it breaks away from a standard rectangular shape. If you're searching for a bookcase that's anything but basic, Walmart's Casacomoda 8-Tier Tree Bookshelf might be worth a look.

The piece features a series of unique, sloped shelves that angle outward toward either side, along with a metal frame at the back complete with a customizable LED lighting system. This gives it a modern-art-like appearance, even when the LED lights are turned off. At the time of writing, it's on sale for $37.99, which is $32 less than its regular retail price.

Walmart customers give the Casacomoda-brand bookshelf 4.6 stars out of five, and most seem satisfied with its design. One reviewer calls it a "very cute bookshelf" and adds that "the LED lights make for a perfect night light." According to the product's description, these lights actually come with thousands of color options, so you should be able to change them up to match the mood of your space. The eight shelves are made from MDF, and the furnishing's 15 ⅘-inch-wide base allows it to fit in tight spaces, such as an awkward living room corner.