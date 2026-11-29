Forget Basic Bookshelves: The Walmart Find That'll Also Light Up Your Space
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A good bookcase can do so much more for your living space than simply storing your collection of novels. It can display all manner of small knickknacks and decor pieces, and thus give your home more character. It can also serve as an eye-catching focal point, especially when it breaks away from a standard rectangular shape. If you're searching for a bookcase that's anything but basic, Walmart's Casacomoda 8-Tier Tree Bookshelf might be worth a look.
The piece features a series of unique, sloped shelves that angle outward toward either side, along with a metal frame at the back complete with a customizable LED lighting system. This gives it a modern-art-like appearance, even when the LED lights are turned off. At the time of writing, it's on sale for $37.99, which is $32 less than its regular retail price.
Walmart customers give the Casacomoda-brand bookshelf 4.6 stars out of five, and most seem satisfied with its design. One reviewer calls it a "very cute bookshelf" and adds that "the LED lights make for a perfect night light." According to the product's description, these lights actually come with thousands of color options, so you should be able to change them up to match the mood of your space. The eight shelves are made from MDF, and the furnishing's 15 ⅘-inch-wide base allows it to fit in tight spaces, such as an awkward living room corner.
Furnishing your home with a Casacomoda 8-Tier Tree Bookshelf
This tiered bookshelf could be a welcome addition to all sorts of interiors, from bedrooms to workspaces. In homes with small children, though, it'll definitely need to be anchored to the wall, no matter where it's placed, so that it doesn't become a tip-over hazard. Anchoring kits that don't require drilling, such as these xicveiuz Adhesive Furniture Safety Straps, may work well here given the bookcase's unusual structure and the thinness of its MDF shelves. However, you may want to read up on tips for anchoring furniture to prevent accidents before deciding which baby-proofing products will work best for your home.
Once this shelf is assembled and secure, you could use it to organize the area around your TV. It should work well for DVDs and video games, and if you put a small basket on the bottom shelf, you could store things like charging cables and kids' toys in it. Note, however, that some reviewers of this bookshelf were surprised by how small it turned out to be. The item measures just a little over 45 inches tall, and some of the shelves are only 5 inches long. As a result, it won't store nearly as many books as a traditional bookcase and should be seen more as a display piece than a dedicated storage solution. Regardless, the unique visual aesthetic and colorful LED light strip might just be enough to make up for this shortcoming and should help the furnishing pair well with expert design tips for decorating a living room.