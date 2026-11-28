Replace Your Basic Soap Dispenser: This Automated Amazon Alternative Is More Sanitary And Saves Counter Space
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Soap dispensers are among the most necessary tools to have in homes, but they can also bring about their own sets of issues. As long as other germ-reducing precautions are set in place, an automatic soap dispenser can be a good choice for certain rooms, particularly in the case of food preparation in kitchens. Yet the bulkiness of some of these automated devices can be frustrating, that many people understandably stick with their basic and boring soap dispensers. The Cheftick Store's Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser on Amazon offers a possible solution to both of these common challenges, and it has a regular listing price of $22.99, as of 2026.
Measuring just over 8 inches tall and 3.8 inches wide, this round-shaped automatic soap dispenser from the Cheftick Store is arguably large enough to hold a good amount of soap without taking up too much countertop space in a bathroom or kitchen. Alternatively, you can mount this dispenser on a wall with accompanying wall stickers to take up even less room. According to manufacturer information, soap is dispensed under the motion-activated design in about 0.25 seconds, and there are six different dispenser levels to choose from so you can control the exact soap output. You can use either hand soap or your favorite dish soap in this particular dispenser. If you do use hand soap, the company notes that ordinary, non-foaming varieties need to be diluted with water between 4 to 6 times. The product also works on a rechargeable battery, which can reduce the hassle of having to mess with disposable batteries at the last minute (not to mention figuring out how to safely get rid of household batteries).
How automatic soap dispensers can help keep germs at bay
When shopping for refillable soap dispensers, seeing whether you have the space for them on your countertops or a nearby wall is just one consideration to make before buying. Touch-free versions like the Cheftick Store model often another critical feature via sanitation compared with bacteria on refillable manual pump versions. This is one reason why you're more likely to see automatic soap dispensers in high-traffic public spaces, such as those in offices or medical settings.
When you're working in a high-traffic area such as a kitchen or using a shared bathroom, for example, traditional soap dispensers carry the risk of transferring germs between users via their manual pumps. With touchless automatic dispenser, there is no shared pump. Such a feature is arguably even more critical in preventing the spread of bacteria and viruses if someone in your home is ill. Nevertheless, it's still a good idea to clean the outside of the dispenser and nozzle regularly, as well as the inside of it in between refills to help the unit stay germ-free. According to a study on high-use dispensers published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology noted, bulk-soap products are more likely to spread germs than those that use sealed cartridges.
As of this writing, the Cheftick Store's Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser has a 4.3-star rating based on more than 3,000 reviews. Overall, customers appreciate the product's ease of use, long batter life, and aesthetic appeal. However, there are also a few reviews that mention poor functionality and shorter product life than expected. No matter which automatic soap dispenser you choose, it's important to follow all manufacturer instructions carefully to get the most out of its features and functions.