We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soap dispensers are among the most necessary tools to have in homes, but they can also bring about their own sets of issues. As long as other germ-reducing precautions are set in place, an automatic soap dispenser can be a good choice for certain rooms, particularly in the case of food preparation in kitchens. Yet the bulkiness of some of these automated devices can be frustrating, that many people understandably stick with their basic and boring soap dispensers. The Cheftick Store's Automatic Foaming Soap Dispenser on Amazon offers a possible solution to both of these common challenges, and it has a regular listing price of $22.99, as of 2026.

Measuring just over 8 inches tall and 3.8 inches wide, this round-shaped automatic soap dispenser from the Cheftick Store is arguably large enough to hold a good amount of soap without taking up too much countertop space in a bathroom or kitchen. Alternatively, you can mount this dispenser on a wall with accompanying wall stickers to take up even less room. According to manufacturer information, soap is dispensed under the motion-activated design in about 0.25 seconds, and there are six different dispenser levels to choose from so you can control the exact soap output. You can use either hand soap or your favorite dish soap in this particular dispenser. If you do use hand soap, the company notes that ordinary, non-foaming varieties need to be diluted with water between 4 to 6 times. The product also works on a rechargeable battery, which can reduce the hassle of having to mess with disposable batteries at the last minute (not to mention figuring out how to safely get rid of household batteries).