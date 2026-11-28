Dave & Jenny Marrs' Genius Kitchen Window Design Adds Natural Light & Privacy
When you're planning a kitchen renovation project, you'll often need to strike a balance between your personal design preferences and your home's existing layout. You don't just want to think about what cabinet colors and backsplash textures you like best. You also need to consider how the heart of your home is going to get natural light, and how that light will change the look and feel of your space. Keeping or installing large windows isn't always the answer, especially in situations where your neighbor's house is mere feet from your own. In such a case, you might want to take a leaf out of Dave and Jenny Marrs' book and install upper windows above your countertop. This type of window was one of the stars of a renovation project that the Marrses completed for season 2, episode 6 of their HGTV show "Fixer to Fabulous."
The upper kitchen windows that Dave and Jenny installed in their client's home begin at a much higher point than normal windows, and are relatively short in stature, so they're not easy to look through from the outside. In a blog post about the project on the HGTV stars' website, Jenny Marrs says that "to continue the modern lines while allowing in natural light and maintaining privacy, we added windows above that stretch the width of the cabinetry." Because they're central fixtures of the back wall, and framed by rustic-looking brick, the windows become key focal points for the space. They'll undoubtedly pair well with all sorts of other open kitchen ideas that feel modern and spacious.
What to consider when adding upper windows to your kitchen
The high, horizontal windows that Dave and Jenny Marrs work with in their renovation project can be a great addition to your kitchen. Since the HGTV stars opted for the window design to maximize privacy, you may want to consider them if, for instance, your home is right next to your neighbor's house. However, these windows have smaller dimensions than casement or awning windows, so you'll need to make sure that their placement in such a situation still allows them to welcome natural light into your home. Note that south-facing or west-facing windows often get the most sun. You'll also want to think about any neighboring houses' sightlines — just because these windows are smaller and higher up the wall doesn't mean they always allow complete privacy. If they don't, there's also a DIY for adding privacy to your kitchen windows without blinds that might be worth a shot.
When installing horizontal upper windows in your kitchen, make sure to think about the height of your windows, for practical purposes. Kitchen windows play a key role in ventilating the heart of your home, so you'll need to be able to reach them with ease. Windows that are too high up the wall will also be difficult to keep clean. Finally, you'll also want to think about how the natural light that these windows let in will work with your kitchen color palette. There are all sorts of kitchen color ideas that'll make your space stand out if you haven't decided on a palette yet.