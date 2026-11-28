When you're planning a kitchen renovation project, you'll often need to strike a balance between your personal design preferences and your home's existing layout. You don't just want to think about what cabinet colors and backsplash textures you like best. You also need to consider how the heart of your home is going to get natural light, and how that light will change the look and feel of your space. Keeping or installing large windows isn't always the answer, especially in situations where your neighbor's house is mere feet from your own. In such a case, you might want to take a leaf out of Dave and Jenny Marrs' book and install upper windows above your countertop. This type of window was one of the stars of a renovation project that the Marrses completed for season 2, episode 6 of their HGTV show "Fixer to Fabulous."

The upper kitchen windows that Dave and Jenny installed in their client's home begin at a much higher point than normal windows, and are relatively short in stature, so they're not easy to look through from the outside. In a blog post about the project on the HGTV stars' website, Jenny Marrs says that "to continue the modern lines while allowing in natural light and maintaining privacy, we added windows above that stretch the width of the cabinetry." Because they're central fixtures of the back wall, and framed by rustic-looking brick, the windows become key focal points for the space. They'll undoubtedly pair well with all sorts of other open kitchen ideas that feel modern and spacious.