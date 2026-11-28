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Thrift stores are a treasure trove of items looking for a new life, and those pretty crystal ashtrays are no different, so don't skip over them! They make the cutest sparkly sponge holders and add a vintage touch to your kitchen space. It may take a bit of searching to find just the right one, but once you do, it will be worth the effort.

Many round ashtrays are perfectly sized for the round Scrub Mommy and Daddy sponges that are so popular right now. If you don't want to take your sponge or a tape measure shopping, compare the sponge to the palm of your hand, and then use your hand to measure the ashtray for a perfect fit. If you switch to a different kind of sponge later, you can still use this same piece of vintage glassware for kitchen jewelry storage while you do dishes, as a tray to hold a bottle of dish soap, or even as a spoon rest with notches for spoon handles.

Of course, not everyone uses a round sponge, but that doesn't mean this idea isn't for you. You just need to broaden your search a bit. Instead of a round ashtray, look for a rectangular one, such as a vintage lounge, bridge club, or cigar ashtray.