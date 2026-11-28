Don't Skip Over Crystal Ashtrays At The Thrift Store — They Make The Cutest Sponge Dishes
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Thrift stores are a treasure trove of items looking for a new life, and those pretty crystal ashtrays are no different, so don't skip over them! They make the cutest sparkly sponge holders and add a vintage touch to your kitchen space. It may take a bit of searching to find just the right one, but once you do, it will be worth the effort.
Many round ashtrays are perfectly sized for the round Scrub Mommy and Daddy sponges that are so popular right now. If you don't want to take your sponge or a tape measure shopping, compare the sponge to the palm of your hand, and then use your hand to measure the ashtray for a perfect fit. If you switch to a different kind of sponge later, you can still use this same piece of vintage glassware for kitchen jewelry storage while you do dishes, as a tray to hold a bottle of dish soap, or even as a spoon rest with notches for spoon handles.
Of course, not everyone uses a round sponge, but that doesn't mean this idea isn't for you. You just need to broaden your search a bit. Instead of a round ashtray, look for a rectangular one, such as a vintage lounge, bridge club, or cigar ashtray.
Tips for repurposing an ashtray as a sponge dish
As you shop, consider the height of the ashtray before buying it. While a taller edge hides the sponge better, a shorter one allows it to dry faster. Also, try to select an ashtray with a raised-patterned bottom to allow for better airflow. Both airflow and quick drying are important for preventing bacterial growth.
Wet glass on the edge of a sink is a potential disaster if you aren't careful. To prevent slipping, you could add museum wax to the bottom of the tray to help it stay in place. Or, opt for clear museum gel, such as the Quakehold! Gel for Glass and Crystal, so it doesn't show through the crystal. Another no-slip option is to use clear adhesive silicone bumper dots. They stick right on and won't wash away if water pools around the base of the ashtray.
Worried about the safety of vintage lead crystal? Significant lead leaching can occur when acidic liquids, like wine or fruit juice, are stored in crystal for long periods of time. Using a crystal ashtray to hold a non-acidic sponge is unlikely to cause substantial lead leaching, but you'll still want to make sure the sponge is well rinsed and wrung out between uses, and that the ashtray is clean and free of standing water after washing the dishes. You can also reduce lead residue by soaking the crystal dish in vinegar and water. If you're still concerned, stick with pressed glass, which is just as pretty.