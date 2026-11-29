Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To Create Beautiful Wall Decor With Rustic Charm
Don't let bare walls get you down! You can make beautiful custom wall art with basic supplies from your local Dollar Tree. This DIY project from YouTuber Krafty Kathy turns a simple, artificial-looking pool noodle into a rustic log. When combined with a wall hanging or sign, you get a unique piece of wall decor that can be customized to fit any aesthetic. In addition to the pool noodles, you'll need scissors or a craft knife, spackling and something to spread it with, paint, and a wall hanging or sign. You may also want other decorative supplies like patterned paper, faux flowers, or fabric, as well as an adhesive like hot glue. If you don't have a wall hanging that you like, you can also make your own out of wood.
How exactly you decorate your sign is up to you, but Krafty Kathy decorated hers with one pool noodle log on the bottom edge, then painted the sign. She also carved out sections of the log to hold mini pots of faux flowers. You could use the same technique to hold upcycled soup can organizers, leave your log whole, or add other decorative elements like bugs or animals. The spackling is used to give the pool noodle a rough, bark-like texture, although you could use any paste with a similar consistency or use these homemade spackle alternatives. Alternatively, you can carve texture into the pool noodle, rely on two dimensional methods like painting, or wrap the noodle in patterned paper to give the illusion of texture.
Turning your pool noodles into logs
To start, grab your Dollar Tree pool noodle and cut it to the size of one side of your sign. You can either cut your pool noodle fully in half lengthwise or cut a slit along the side and slide it onto the edge of the sign. Use some hot glue or another adhesive to attach the pool noodle firmly to the sign. If you want to carve out sections of the pool noodle to hold a flower pot or can, carefully measure and mark the space then cut it out. This is also a good time to carve a bark texture into the pool noodle if you're skipping the spackle.
Next, decorate your pool noodle log. You may want to use painter's tape, paper, or another physical barrier to keep the sign clean, especially if you're not planning on redecorating the sign itself. Apply the spackle in thick smears, leaving the surface rough. The ends of a log can be smooth or jagged, depending on whether it fell naturally or was cut down, and you can mimic either with your decor. A jagged end will be easier to replicate with spackle or paint than with patterned paper, so keep that in mind when choosing your style. After layering on the spackle, let it dry completely. Layer on brown paint, using darker shades for the crevices and lighter shades for the ridges. Add green, white, or gray accents to make your log look mossy, snowy, or like a charred campfire log.
Finishing your wall art
When the paint has dried on your log, you can remove any physical barrier you used to keep the sign clean and start decorating it. If you plan on painting the sign, you may want to cover the log to keep it clean as well. Krafty Kathy painted hers white, serving as a neutral backdrop for the mini flower pots and extra sign decor added later. Painting a forest scene onto the background would also be thematically appropriate, and a camping scene would be particularly cute and rustic. Add an animal to sit on your log, or even use real wood pieces to add some authenticity to your faux log decor. Alternatively, you could add a word or phrase to the sign, hot glue faux flowers to it, or even paint a beach scene to make your log look like driftwood.
If you're embedding something inside your pool noodle log, set it into the divot you carved out and make sure it fits securely. You may want to use some hot glue to attach it to both the Dollar Tree pool noodle and the sign. Keep in mind that round objects won't sit flush with the sign's surface, so they may shift more than something with a flat side. If the item doesn't need to stay whole, cutting it in half so the back is flat may help. Once you're done, you can hang your wooden sign using twine, wire, or a mounting bracket, then enjoy your rustic new wall decor.