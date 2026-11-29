Don't let bare walls get you down! You can make beautiful custom wall art with basic supplies from your local Dollar Tree. This DIY project from YouTuber Krafty Kathy turns a simple, artificial-looking pool noodle into a rustic log. When combined with a wall hanging or sign, you get a unique piece of wall decor that can be customized to fit any aesthetic. In addition to the pool noodles, you'll need scissors or a craft knife, spackling and something to spread it with, paint, and a wall hanging or sign. You may also want other decorative supplies like patterned paper, faux flowers, or fabric, as well as an adhesive like hot glue. If you don't have a wall hanging that you like, you can also make your own out of wood.

How exactly you decorate your sign is up to you, but Krafty Kathy decorated hers with one pool noodle log on the bottom edge, then painted the sign. She also carved out sections of the log to hold mini pots of faux flowers. You could use the same technique to hold upcycled soup can organizers, leave your log whole, or add other decorative elements like bugs or animals. The spackling is used to give the pool noodle a rough, bark-like texture, although you could use any paste with a similar consistency or use these homemade spackle alternatives. Alternatively, you can carve texture into the pool noodle, rely on two dimensional methods like painting, or wrap the noodle in patterned paper to give the illusion of texture.