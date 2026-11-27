When you're sweeping up dirt from your floor, it can often be uncomfortable to have to crouch down and hold the receptacle. But you can avoid that step by pairing a long-handled broom with an upright dustpan. It means you can operate both tools from a standing position which allows you to sweep and collect debris and dirt without having to repeatedly bend toward the floor.

Start the sweeping process at the farthest corner of the room and work toward the doorway, pulling crumbs, dust, and pet hair away from the walls and the furniture. Try to gather everything into a few small piles. Face your body and feet towards the broom and take small steps as you move. If you reach too far or twist at the waist, that may also cause you trouble, replacing crouching and bending with another uncomfortable movement.

When you have each pile ready, place the upright dustpan in front of each pile and simply sweep the debris inside. If a faint line of dust remains behind the dustpan's edge, simply approach the pile from another direction instead of pressing harder or bending down to collect the remaining dirt by hand. If you want to collect all of the fine particles left behind a long-handled microfiber dust mop is useful, especially for cleaning hardwood floors. These methods don't work on carpets where you generally need an upright or stick vacuum.