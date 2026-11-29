During the episode, Erin Napier shared more about her decision to use wallpaper as a kitchen backsplash. It can be done, she said, with proper installation and choosing a scrubbable material, as it will be subject to grease and moisture splatter. Look for wallpaper that is marketed as washable or waterproof. Check the details of your wallpaper before buying it to ensure it can be cleaned with water and a sponge; you'll still need to be gentler with it than you would with tile.

While you can certainly shop pre-existing wallpaper patterns for your own kitchen, Napier chose a custom print for this budget-conscious kitchen remodel. Compared to tile, custom wallpapers are often more affordable. Wallpaper has another advantage when it comes to installation; while wallpaper can be a quick and easy DIY project, tile (especially intricate backsplash designs that require working around kitchen appliances and cabinets) is more difficult to install, leading to higher overall costs. When done right, a wallpaper backsplash is an affordable and beautiful alternative to tile. Not in love with the wallpaper look? Erin Napier has more than one affordable alternative to tile backsplashes.