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When the nights get nippy, you might think it's time to say "ciao" to your fresh basil. However, you don't have to give up on your plants just yet. Most species of basil (Ocimum spp.) are highly sensitive to frost and typically grown as annuals, but plants can also be brought indoors to extend their growing season. Existing plants can also be propagated to give next year's crop a head start if you lack the space or sunlight for them to thrive.

If you plan on bringing basil inside to overwinter, you'll want to transfer your basil plants indoors before outside temperatures dip below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Most varieties will start to die off at this temperature. You can dig up your plants and transfer them to a pot or simply move potted plants indoors if you've been growing a container garden.

One of the trickiest parts of growing basil indoors during winter is compensating for the shorter days. Basil normally needs six to eight hours of bright sunlight daily, so even your sunniest windowsill may not suffice come December. If your plants struggle, it's a good idea to supplement with artificial lighting for about 10 to 12 hours per day. Full spectrum plant grow lights such as this 6000K white full spectrum light available on Amazon can often provide enough light for plants that need full sunlight. Remember to keep your plants away from drafty windows and heating vents, water when the soil starts to dry out, and pinch off any emerging flower buds to prolong leaf production.