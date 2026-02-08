Forget Store-Bought Basil: How To Grow It Easily In Water Indefinitely At Home
Fresh, home-cooked meals almost always taste better than what you buy at the restaurant, and homegrown herbs are usually more flavorful than store-bought. However, it's amazing how fast that bright green basil goes limp once it's in the fridge. Even if you use it right away, once it's gone, it's gone. That is, unless you regrow it. Growing an herb garden indoors may seem intimidating if you've never done so, but it's much easier than you'd think. Not only will you have infinite basil at your fingertips, but you'll save more money in the long run. No more purchasing fresh herbs only to toss them out a few days later. All you need are a few basil stems or seeds, a container, and some water.
The easiest way to grow basil is with hydroponics, a plant growth method using water rather than soil. With this technique, you won't have to worry about choosing the right soil or maintaining a watering schedule. Plus, there's no risk of accidentally sprinkling your food with dirt when reaching for potted basil. Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is an herb that's native to tropical Asia and Africa. It loves sunlight, so a sunny windowsill is the best place to grow it in your kitchen. Water won't give plants the 13 nutrients they need to grow, so you'll need to get a special hydroponic fertilizer. Once it's set up, you can pinch off basil leaves every time you're cooking up one of your favorite homemade dishes.
Two ways to grow basil in water
Basil is one of the many herbs you can easily regrow from grocery store cuttings, so make sure to keep firm stems with bright green, healthy leaves. Opt for organic basil, as preservatives can make it more challenging for your cuttings to root properly. Remove the bottom set of leaves, but keep a few on the top. If you like, you can apply rooting hormone to the nodes to give the cuttings a growth boost. Then, stick the stems in a container filled with water. Make sure none of the remaining leaves get wet. With this method, you should see some tiny roots emerge in a week or two.
You can also grow basil by seed in water. Because the seeds are so tiny, the easiest way to get started is with an herb growing kit, like LetPot's Hydroponics Growing System. It comes with sponge cones to hold the small seeds, A&B fertilizer, a grow light, and a water tank. If you want to save a bit of money, you can purchase the cones and fertilizer separately. Stick a few toothpicks through the sides of the sponge. Space them so they can rest on the edges of your container and keep the cone afloat. Then, place a couple of seeds inside the cone. Follow the instructions on your chosen fertilizer, and you're all set. Your plant should be ready to harvest within about 10 weeks. Cutting back basil leaves regularly will encourage lush new growth.