Forget Store-Bought Basil: How To Grow It Easily In Water Indefinitely At Home

Fresh, home-cooked meals almost always taste better than what you buy at the restaurant, and homegrown herbs are usually more flavorful than store-bought. However, it's amazing how fast that bright green basil goes limp once it's in the fridge. Even if you use it right away, once it's gone, it's gone. That is, unless you regrow it. Growing an herb garden indoors may seem intimidating if you've never done so, but it's much easier than you'd think. Not only will you have infinite basil at your fingertips, but you'll save more money in the long run. No more purchasing fresh herbs only to toss them out a few days later. All you need are a few basil stems or seeds, a container, and some water.

The easiest way to grow basil is with hydroponics, a plant growth method using water rather than soil. With this technique, you won't have to worry about choosing the right soil or maintaining a watering schedule. Plus, there's no risk of accidentally sprinkling your food with dirt when reaching for potted basil. Basil (Ocimum basilicum) is an herb that's native to tropical Asia and Africa. It loves sunlight, so a sunny windowsill is the best place to grow it in your kitchen. Water won't give plants the 13 nutrients they need to grow, so you'll need to get a special hydroponic fertilizer. Once it's set up, you can pinch off basil leaves every time you're cooking up one of your favorite homemade dishes.