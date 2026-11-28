Save Your Empty Tin Cans & Turn Them Into Adorable Christmas Snowmen
Need some holiday decor but don't want to spend an arm and a leg on it? Rescue a few tin cans from your recycling bin, give them a good cleaning along with a few coats of paint, and you can make a rustic, cheerful snowman to brighten your entryway or add festivity to your table this holiday season. On TikTok, House of Gooch created a thorough video, demonstrating how to transform three differently sized empty metal cans into an unexpected decorative item. The creative project is a fun and festive way to repurpose empty tin cans around the house and reduce waste.
While the video is long and detailed, the actual DIY isn't too complicated, and neither is the supplies list. Along with three tin cans of three different sizes (small, medium, and large), you'll need spray paint, fabric like burlap, ribbon, hot glue, two wine corks, small bells, and a skewer. You'll also want craft paint, a brush, and baking soda on hand if you want to emulate the distressed look.
Prepare your cans and make your hat
You can divide this tin can snowman project into two main parts: preparing the cans themselves and making the accessories. The large and medium cans act as the snowman's body, so spray paint those white. The smallest can is the snowman's hat, so you'll want to spray paint it a dark color like navy blue or black.
Once the paint has dried (take a look at the can to see how long that will take), squirt some brown chalk paint onto a paper plate. Dab the ridges of the white cans with a paintbrush if you're going for a weathered and distressed look. If you'd like, apply a second coat, this time using gold paint mixed with a bit of baking soda to create a gritty texture and add more visual interest. These painting steps will make the metal look old, adding rustic character to your finished snowman. If you want something more pristine and crisp, skip the distressing step and stick with simply spray painting the cans white.
Then, make the brim of the hat. Wrap the lid from one of the larger cans in burlap, using hot glue to secure it in place. The burlap doesn't have to be completely flat and smooth, as some bumps will give it dimension. Spray paint the burlap to match the smallest can, as the two will be combined to make a top hat shape.
Accessorize and assemble your snowman
To put everything together, hot glue the medium can on top of the largest can, then glue the burlap-wrapped lid and the smallest can on top. Add the jingle bell buttons, eyes, and mouth. To make the carrot, glue two corks together, and paint them orange. As the finishing touch, assemble a large bow and customize it to your liking. You can simplify the process by simply tying a ribbon as a scarf around the snowman.
Of course, how you dress and adorn your snowman is up to you. Leave off some accessories or try out others as you see fit. The bells can be replaced with actual buttons, for example, and dried black beans can sub in for the coffee ones to make the nose and mouth. And although this is a snowman DIY, the project is pretty flexible. Change up the base color of the tin cans from white to orange and make a Jack O'Lantern for Halloween. Add a bit of red into the mix and create a Santa Claus, or go all-green and make a tin can Christmas tree. If you have other leftover cans, consider transforming them into a cute wreath to complement your new snowy friend.