You can divide this tin can snowman project into two main parts: preparing the cans themselves and making the accessories. The large and medium cans act as the snowman's body, so spray paint those white. The smallest can is the snowman's hat, so you'll want to spray paint it a dark color like navy blue or black.

Once the paint has dried (take a look at the can to see how long that will take), squirt some brown chalk paint onto a paper plate. Dab the ridges of the white cans with a paintbrush if you're going for a weathered and distressed look. If you'd like, apply a second coat, this time using gold paint mixed with a bit of baking soda to create a gritty texture and add more visual interest. These painting steps will make the metal look old, adding rustic character to your finished snowman. If you want something more pristine and crisp, skip the distressing step and stick with simply spray painting the cans white.

Then, make the brim of the hat. Wrap the lid from one of the larger cans in burlap, using hot glue to secure it in place. The burlap doesn't have to be completely flat and smooth, as some bumps will give it dimension. Spray paint the burlap to match the smallest can, as the two will be combined to make a top hat shape.