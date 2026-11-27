Craft A Luxurious Floral Centerpiece With The Simplest Dollar Tree Pool Noodle DIY
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Gazing at the same 'ol books on your coffee table can get tiring, particularly if you're not a reader. Alas, replacing it with a fancy store-bought centerpiece can be expensive. And styling it just right can be a big headache (and might lead to additional expenses). But before you resign yourself to looking at the same novels day-in, day-out, try crafting a simple and elegant floral centerpiece. All you have to do is get a 6 by 6 inch Blue Noodle Booster from Dollar Tree, paint it in a shade of your liking, and insert artificial flowers to revamp your table. A glass vase and LED candle are optional, but will make your decor look stylish.
This genius way of transforming Dollar Tree pool noodles into chic home decor will take you a few minutes at most — even if you're not a pro DIYer. Since there are no power tools or scissors involved, you can even involve your kids if you've been looking to work on a fun project with them. The best part, though? You don't need a lot of supplies, especially not the expensive kind. The noodle booster costs $1.75 and you'll need just one to make the centerpiece. As for the flowers, you can shop around your home and see if you can pull a couple of blooms from other vases. Filler and decorative leaves are welcome, too. But in case you don't have any to spare, Dollar Tree has an extensive collection of both classic and season-specific florals, so get a few bushes for this craft (or try thrifting). Similarly, any kind of paint you have on hand works. You can even skip this step if you don't have any, or want to be done with your centerpiece with as little effort as possible.
How to transform Dollar Tree pool noodle booster into a gorgeous floral centerpiece
If you get the flowers and fillers from around your house or a thrift store, dampen a microfiber cloth to wipe the dust off them. Your centerpiece will go from elegant to shabby real quick if the florals aren't clean. But you don't have to do this if you get new ones. Next, take your noodle booster and spray paint it in a shade of your liking. Be sure to cover the top as well as bottom, too, so its origin is well concealed. In case you'd like your decor piece to have a bit of texture, add a little baking soda when remixing old paint. Then brush it on. Alternatively, get textured spray paint, like the Rust-Oleum Stone Creations or Krylon Coarse Stone Textured Finish, in a hue you like for a fancy finish. You can also skip this step altogether.
When you're done, take your flowers and start poking them in the booster. Now, if you spray painted it, insert the blooms like you would put flowers in a regular vase. If you didn't, take a chopstick or an old dowel and poke a few holes all over your booster. Then, insert flowers and fillers all over for a lush centerpiece. Either way, you can change the arrangement every few months to season-specific florals, such as burnt red and orange leaves with pumpkins on a stick for a gorgeous fall decor. Or, go the extra mile, take a glass vase and hot glue it to the top of your booster. Set in a battery-operated candle (preferably one with a remote control, like Biyanuo's Plastic Flameless Candles) prior to surrounding it with flowers for a luxurious touch.