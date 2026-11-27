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Gazing at the same 'ol books on your coffee table can get tiring, particularly if you're not a reader. Alas, replacing it with a fancy store-bought centerpiece can be expensive. And styling it just right can be a big headache (and might lead to additional expenses). But before you resign yourself to looking at the same novels day-in, day-out, try crafting a simple and elegant floral centerpiece. All you have to do is get a 6 by 6 inch Blue Noodle Booster from Dollar Tree, paint it in a shade of your liking, and insert artificial flowers to revamp your table. A glass vase and LED candle are optional, but will make your decor look stylish.

This genius way of transforming Dollar Tree pool noodles into chic home decor will take you a few minutes at most — even if you're not a pro DIYer. Since there are no power tools or scissors involved, you can even involve your kids if you've been looking to work on a fun project with them. The best part, though? You don't need a lot of supplies, especially not the expensive kind. The noodle booster costs $1.75 and you'll need just one to make the centerpiece. As for the flowers, you can shop around your home and see if you can pull a couple of blooms from other vases. Filler and decorative leaves are welcome, too. But in case you don't have any to spare, Dollar Tree has an extensive collection of both classic and season-specific florals, so get a few bushes for this craft (or try thrifting). Similarly, any kind of paint you have on hand works. You can even skip this step if you don't have any, or want to be done with your centerpiece with as little effort as possible.