There's something magical about layers of ice, frost, and snow covering nature in the winter. It's difficult to capture the look and make it last, though. The Hollyrossholiday TikTok channel comes close with a borax craft that covers pinecones in stunning crystals. She adds the borax to boiling water and suspends the pinecones in the water until the crystals form.

Pinecones are popular as winter holiday decorations, but this DIY elevates them by making borax crystals for a frosty look. The original creator crystalizes several large pinecones and layers them in a basket with evergreen boughs, creating a stunning holiday centerpiece. You can incorporate the finished product into your centerpiece in other ways, too. Incorporate them into a holiday flower arrangement, for example. Or attach them around a large candle holder to add a little glimmer to the piece. However you use them, avoid moving or bumping them to keep the crystals in place, and keep them away from young kids and pets.

If you have access to pinecones in your yard, the base of the project is free. Before you take pinecones from parks or public land, check the regulations of the agency that oversees that property, as the rules vary. For example, on federal land, you can usually take a few pinecones for personal use. You can also buy pinecones at craft stores. Borax is the other main item you need — this Eco Living Solutions Borax is around $7 on Amazon.