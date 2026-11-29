She Transforms 6 Pinecones With 1 Box Of Borax For An Impressive DIY Holiday Centerpiece
There's something magical about layers of ice, frost, and snow covering nature in the winter. It's difficult to capture the look and make it last, though. The Hollyrossholiday TikTok channel comes close with a borax craft that covers pinecones in stunning crystals. She adds the borax to boiling water and suspends the pinecones in the water until the crystals form.
Pinecones are popular as winter holiday decorations, but this DIY elevates them by making borax crystals for a frosty look. The original creator crystalizes several large pinecones and layers them in a basket with evergreen boughs, creating a stunning holiday centerpiece. You can incorporate the finished product into your centerpiece in other ways, too. Incorporate them into a holiday flower arrangement, for example. Or attach them around a large candle holder to add a little glimmer to the piece. However you use them, avoid moving or bumping them to keep the crystals in place, and keep them away from young kids and pets.
If you have access to pinecones in your yard, the base of the project is free. Before you take pinecones from parks or public land, check the regulations of the agency that oversees that property, as the rules vary. For example, on federal land, you can usually take a few pinecones for personal use. You can also buy pinecones at craft stores. Borax is the other main item you need — this Eco Living Solutions Borax is around $7 on Amazon.
Crystalize pinecones with a Borax solution
When you reuse pinecones this holiday season, especially if you pick them up from outdoors, you'll want to clean them first to keep dirt and bugs out of your home. Soak the pinecones in a one-to-one mix of white vinegar and water for a few hours. Then, put them on a foil-lined baking sheet and heat them in the oven at 200 degrees Fahrenheit until they dry out. Once they're ready, tie a string or wrap a wire around the end of the pine cone. Attach the other end to a wooden dowel or another straight item. You'll also need a container large enough for the pinecones to be completely submerged.
Add water to a large pot — you need enough to fill the container and submerge the pine cones. Bring the water to a boil. Then, add 3 tablespoons of borax powder per cup of water. So for 2 cups of water, add 6 tablespoons of borax. Stir it until the borax mostly dissolves into the water. Carefully pour the water into the container, and lower the pinecones into the solution with the dowel balancing along the top edge.
Let the pinecones sit for several hours. After a few hours, you should see a light frost of borax crystals. Leaving them overnight should result in even more crystals. Gently lift the pinecones to see if they've crystallized enough for your preferences. Place the crystallized creations on a paper towel to dry. Then, the pine cones are ready to go into your centerpiece.
Tips on making borax crystal holiday decorations
Borax is toxic if it is inhaled or ingested – it can be lethal, even in smaller amounts. It can also cause eye irritation. Borax is also toxic to your pets if they get ahold of your crystal decorations. This DIY is best left to adults or older kids to avoid these potential hazards. Skip this DIY completely if you have young kids and pets who could access the centerpiece. Use caution with the centerpiece to ensure the borax crystals don't fall onto the table, where they could end up in someone's food.
There are other ways to use your crystallized pinecones beyond centerpieces. For example, if you use pinecones to create a stunning wreath that looks like flowers, crystallize the pinecones in the borax solution before assembling the decoration. They also look beautiful as Christmas ornaments. These options keep the borax away from the dinner table. Or, use the frosted natural elements as decorations on entryway tables or shelves that are far from the food.
Another idea is to crystallize other elements for your centerpiece. Little pieces of pine boughs are a natural fit for the display. Or, dip faux holiday flowers, like poinsettias, into the borax water. Plastic citrus fruits or dried slices of oranges are other potential items to frost. Inexpensive Christmas tree ornaments could get a fancy makeover by using this solution on them as well. Arrange all of your crystal-covered decor pieces inside a basket or decorative bowl to keep the crystals contained in your centerpiece.