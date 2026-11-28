Though they became popular as centerpieces in the 1950s, coffee table books are still used by homeowners as decor. And if you've been meaning to turn your old thrift store books into great decor, there's no easier way to display them. However, you may get bored of them after a while if they don't hold any meaning for you and are merely there to anchor your living room. Switching up the layout might not be of much help, either. But that doesn't mean you should throw them out. Instead take cues from Teresa Becker, the creator behind thats2cutedesignllc, and transform your old books into a beautiful centerpiece. All you need are a few artificial flowers to tuck into your novels and a pretty ribbon to tie them all together.

And to bring a bit of vintage charm to your coffee table, try using books that are at least a couple of decades old (bonus points if you manage to find something from the late 20th century). So, raid thrift stores, shop from your own home, or pluck a few from your parents' bookshelves (with their permission, of course). And if you don't like the cover, borrow a dust jacket from another to dress it up. Or, cover your old books in fabric to DIY your own decor.

Worried about the fragile pages? Don't be. This DIY won't put any stress on them or render them useless. In fact, you can put the books back on your shelf if you get tired of looking at the same centerpiece. Just ensure the spines of the books you pick are still intact since they'll be visible (particularly if you don't have enough dust jackets to spare).