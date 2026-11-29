Woman's Budget Backyard DIY Transforms Pavers Into The Sweetest Work Of Art
Not every backyard upgrade needs to involve a weekend of digging or a hefty amount of cash. Some of the most charming small backyard ideas come down to little details that add personality without taking up much room. If you're feeling artsy and getting into something creative one of these Saturdays, grab some concrete pavers and give them a makeover. They make the perfect blank canvas for plenty of fun designs and will jazz up your backyard in the process.
TikTok creator @BBMCreate shares a genius DIY paver idea as she paints hers to look like food. She turns a round paver into a donut with bold frosting and a bite missing, while another becomes a pizza. The materials list is relatively straightforward and pretty cheap, too. All you'll need are as many concrete pavers as you'd like, a cleaning brush, acrylic paint, brushes in a few sizes, a pencil or chalk for sketching, and a clear sealer that can handle the outdoor elements. The pavers are the priciest part of the project, but they're just a few bucks a piece. You could also check sites like Facebook Marketplace for people getting rid of some for even less.
Give plain pavers a playful paint job
Once you've gathered all of your materials, give the pavers a proper scrub down to remove any remaining dust and sketch out your design with chalk or a pencil. If you're doing a doughnut design like the creator, draw a center circle and an uneven frosting outline, leaving a border for the golden-brown dough. Paint a dark center for the hole, and try your best to match the color of the concrete. Add bright sprinkles to your "frosting" once the background is dry, and paint small details like shadows or highlights. Finish with an exterior sealer and let it dry before placing it outside.
Round circles are perfect for all kinds of sweet treats: citrus slices, watermelon rounds, cookies, or peppermint candies. A few related designs could become the cutest little collection. Or they can be used as markings for plants, like placing a painted lemon next to a citrus tree. You could display a few nestled amongst your flowers as fun Easter eggs or to add character to your patio. Who knows, a doughnut near your outdoor seating area might even start a conversation with visitors.