Not every backyard upgrade needs to involve a weekend of digging or a hefty amount of cash. Some of the most charming small backyard ideas come down to little details that add personality without taking up much room. If you're feeling artsy and getting into something creative one of these Saturdays, grab some concrete pavers and give them a makeover. They make the perfect blank canvas for plenty of fun designs and will jazz up your backyard in the process.

TikTok creator @BBMCreate shares a genius DIY paver idea as she paints hers to look like food. She turns a round paver into a donut with bold frosting and a bite missing, while another becomes a pizza. The materials list is relatively straightforward and pretty cheap, too. All you'll need are as many concrete pavers as you'd like, a cleaning brush, acrylic paint, brushes in a few sizes, a pencil or chalk for sketching, and a clear sealer that can handle the outdoor elements. The pavers are the priciest part of the project, but they're just a few bucks a piece. You could also check sites like Facebook Marketplace for people getting rid of some for even less.