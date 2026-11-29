First, Lianep spray-painted the face of the pizza pan red. To create the signature peppermint swirls, she drew the outline of the dish onto white adhesive vinyl. Then, she traced the edge of the pan to divide the circle into eight curved sections. The DIYer cut out four of the wedges and stuck the vinyl onto the base, forming the white and red stripes.

However, paint may prove to be easier and more customizable. With scrap paper or cardboard, cut out one curved wedge to help you trace the shape of the swirls onto the metal pan. Hand-paint the sections in an alternating red and white pattern. Consider smearing the two paints together a little for a unique, blended look. Alternatively, opt for another set of colors, like green and white.

Embellish your peppermint with more paint for a truly whimsical appearance. Incorporate dots and lines of red or white over the opposite color if you'd like more detail. Chalk or acrylic paint can both work well for this project. Or, when the paint's still wet, pour glitter over the decoration and shake the pan for a sparkly finish. Once your pizza pan has transformed into a classic Christmas peppermint, apply a clear seal to prevent the design from chipping.