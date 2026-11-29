This Clever Dollar Tree DIY Turns An Ordinary Pizza Pan Into Christmas Magic
Adorable Christmas decor doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, you might just find that a few items from Dollar Tree become your cutest, most beloved decoration this year. Candy is a big part of Christmas, and those iconic peppermints with red and white swirls invoke feelings of holiday cheer. Surprisingly, you can transform the budget store's pizza pans into an oversized peppermint candy. YouTube creator DIY Beauty On Purpose posted a simple craft to make adorable door or wall decor that looks like the iconic round mints.
Using a Dollar Tree pizza pan to create hanging decor is nothing new, but this project provides a fun twist that's perfect for the holidays. To upgrade the pizza pan, the DIYer used spray paint, hot glue, and adhesive vinyl to create the swirled peppermint effect. She added some of Dollar Tree's Floral Garden Cotton Nautical Rope ($1.75), artificial pine branches, red berries, and pine cones around the peppermint to create a festive look. Getting creative with ribbons, bows, and glitter will allow you to personalize this genius way to use Dollar Tree pizza pans.
How to craft a holiday peppermint from a pizza pan
First, Lianep spray-painted the face of the pizza pan red. To create the signature peppermint swirls, she drew the outline of the dish onto white adhesive vinyl. Then, she traced the edge of the pan to divide the circle into eight curved sections. The DIYer cut out four of the wedges and stuck the vinyl onto the base, forming the white and red stripes.
However, paint may prove to be easier and more customizable. With scrap paper or cardboard, cut out one curved wedge to help you trace the shape of the swirls onto the metal pan. Hand-paint the sections in an alternating red and white pattern. Consider smearing the two paints together a little for a unique, blended look. Alternatively, opt for another set of colors, like green and white.
Embellish your peppermint with more paint for a truly whimsical appearance. Incorporate dots and lines of red or white over the opposite color if you'd like more detail. Chalk or acrylic paint can both work well for this project. Or, when the paint's still wet, pour glitter over the decoration and shake the pan for a sparkly finish. Once your pizza pan has transformed into a classic Christmas peppermint, apply a clear seal to prevent the design from chipping.
Tips for completing this Christmas candy decor
Because the edges of the vinyl were jagged, the DIYer hot glued nautical rope around the rim of the pizza pan. Wooden beads could also be used to achieve a slightly different aesthetic. Adhere faux branches along one edge of the candy, adding pinecones and berries in the middle of the faux greenery. To turn the peppermint into a hanging decoration, hot glue a loop of ribbon onto the back of the pan. Other accents like ribbons and bows will also help your peppermint decor pop.
To more closely embrace the candy theme, create a wrapper for the mint. You could cut out two shapes from craft foam to look like the twisted ends of a typical wrapper. Alternatively, you might wrap the pizza pan completely in cellophane, tying off the two ends with pretty holiday ribbons.
This is a fun Dollar Tree DIY to create Christmas decor on a budget, and it makes for truly unique front door decor. If you already have a stunning wreath, adding a stick to your peppermint makes for a fun Christmas lollipop that can be propped up by your front door or stuck in a planter. Cut a wood dowel to the height you'd like and paint it to match your peppermint. Attach the dowel to a flat, wooden paint stirrer with a zip tie. Hot glue the stick onto the back of the peppermint for a delicious oversized pick decoration.