Use A Dollar Tree Spice Rack For Tiered Bathroom Countertop Storage You'll Wish You Had Sooner
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If you've never struggled with bathroom storage, consider yourself lucky. For many people, it can feel like toiletries are constantly fighting for room on the counter. It also poses a problem when you have guests over, as it's uncomfortable to have others rummaging through your cabinets looking for extra soap or lotion. Thankfully, if you don't have much vanity or sink space, Dollar Tree has lots of home organization finds that are versatile and low-cost. With a little creativity, you can transform them into hacks that are functional beyond their intended use. YouTuber The Daily DIYer found a convenient way to store her bathroom beauty products by using an item that's actually meant for the kitchen: the Clear 3-Tier Spice Rack.
But instead of using it for salt and pepper, she took it straight to the bathroom. The clear acrylic matches wonderfully with marble countertops and minimal home designs, but you can easily add your own design spin. Either way, the result is a chic holder for that corales and displays items.
Bathroom storage with infinite possibilities
Peel the rack's label sticker off, and wipe down its surface along with your counter for a clean canvas. Decide where you want to place your rack. It measures less than 10 inches long, so it could be helpful for storage in a smaller bathroom. You'll just need to be strategic about what you want to display given its small size. Layer your products according to height, with the taller options in the back. The crafter used the top tier for matching pump bottles. The bottom tiers are sized well for small serums, lip masks, and eye creams.
This project isn't limited to your own skincare. In a guest bathroom, for example, you can add hand soap and lotion to the top tier, then set up containers to hold cotton swabs, floss picks, hair clips, and any other tiny details in the lower ones. Cute cups also make for great toothbrush or makeup brush holders. The bathroom is notoriously damp, and you also don't want the organizer to slide off your counter. So, attach feet, like NiHome Self-Adhesive Silicone Pads, to the rack's bottom four corners to add security during your morning and nighttime routines.
Functional organization without compromising beauty
You can leave the rack in its clear acrylic state, or you can add a bit of pizzazz. To add some warmth to the project, the DIYer offers a wood-like alternative. Start by applying two coats of Retique It Liquid Wood Paint with a bristle brush. This paint has flecks of wood to give surfaces a grainier look. Then, apply an oil-based wood stain in your chosen color with a clean rag. Allow it dry and spray it with a sealant like Rust-Oleum Clear Matte Spray to protect it. Cutting and adhering shelf liner to the tiers is another way to spruce up this decor and prevent items from sliding off.
Because this bathroom space-maximizer is so functional and versatile, you might even put one in various areas around the house. It's great for holding a dish sponge and dish soap near the kitchen sink or spot cleaner and baking soda in the laundry room. It does require some maintenance, though. Every cleaning day, remove your items and wipe off the rack. If you leave it clear, any fingerprints, product residue, or water droplets will be visible on the surface. Use a mild soap and a gentle washcloth to prevent clouding the acrylic with harsh chemicals.