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If you've never struggled with bathroom storage, consider yourself lucky. For many people, it can feel like toiletries are constantly fighting for room on the counter. It also poses a problem when you have guests over, as it's uncomfortable to have others rummaging through your cabinets looking for extra soap or lotion. Thankfully, if you don't have much vanity or sink space, Dollar Tree has lots of home organization finds that are versatile and low-cost. With a little creativity, you can transform them into hacks that are functional beyond their intended use. YouTuber The Daily DIYer found a convenient way to store her bathroom beauty products by using an item that's actually meant for the kitchen: the Clear 3-Tier Spice Rack.

But instead of using it for salt and pepper, she took it straight to the bathroom. The clear acrylic matches wonderfully with marble countertops and minimal home designs, but you can easily add your own design spin. Either way, the result is a chic holder for that corales and displays items.