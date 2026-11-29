The Instagrammer transformed her folding table for setting up a cute stand at markets. She needed it to be easy to transport and made the bamboo sides removable. However, this DIY would also be great for a storable kitchen table in a small space. First, the DIYer measured her wall paneling against the collapsible table, wrapping it around the edge of the tabletop to hide the legs. While she only covered three sides, hiding the other against a wall, the bamboo paneling could be wrapped all the way around for full coverage.

The DIYer cut the panel so that it was the same width as the height of the table. Then, she attached strips of Velcro tape along the inner side of the panel and the lip of the plastic tabletop. Now, the bamboo base can be stuck onto the table and will pull right off as needed.

To make the tabletop just extra chic, goodolfactorycandles created a topper with plywood squares. She glued thinner wooden strips around the edges of the plywood, and then covered the DIY tabletop in microcement for an elegant, contemporary finish. Alternatively, plaster of Paris can give a similar faux stone texture. For a stylish addition, you can DIY a stunning centerpiece in minutes to create a gorgeous tablescape.