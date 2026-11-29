Use Affordable Bamboo Wood Paneling To Give Your Plain Table A Trendy Makeover
Plain, collapsible tables are often a staple in entertaining, though they're not very aesthetically pleasing. While tablecloths can help, they aren't the best way to disguise the metal legs and plastic tabletop. Instead, some bamboo paneling could help you to dress up that basic furniture into a chic, trendy statement table. On Instagram, goodolfactorycandles posted a video with a nifty trick to make any tablescape look expensive.
With a bit of Velcro tape and some pole cover paneling, the DIYer concealed the ugly legs of her 4-foot collapsible table. To transform the top, she used plywood, wood glue, and cement to create a stone-like finish. On Amazon, a roll of natural bamboo wall paneling (8 by 2 feet) is about $52, keeping this project fairly affordable. You may need a saw to cut the paneling to the perfect size for your table, though this will depend on the dimensions of your panel — you can also look into getting materials cut at a home improvement store if you don't want to invest in a saw. To hold the bamboo in place, you can find Velcro tape for around $15.
Upgrading a boring table into chic bamboo furniture
The Instagrammer transformed her folding table for setting up a cute stand at markets. She needed it to be easy to transport and made the bamboo sides removable. However, this DIY would also be great for a storable kitchen table in a small space. First, the DIYer measured her wall paneling against the collapsible table, wrapping it around the edge of the tabletop to hide the legs. While she only covered three sides, hiding the other against a wall, the bamboo paneling could be wrapped all the way around for full coverage.
The DIYer cut the panel so that it was the same width as the height of the table. Then, she attached strips of Velcro tape along the inner side of the panel and the lip of the plastic tabletop. Now, the bamboo base can be stuck onto the table and will pull right off as needed.
To make the tabletop just extra chic, goodolfactorycandles created a topper with plywood squares. She glued thinner wooden strips around the edges of the plywood, and then covered the DIY tabletop in microcement for an elegant, contemporary finish. Alternatively, plaster of Paris can give a similar faux stone texture. For a stylish addition, you can DIY a stunning centerpiece in minutes to create a gorgeous tablescape.