The bathroom can be one of the trickiest spaces in the home to dress up: You need to find decorative items that can handle the excess moisture– or items you don't mind eventually getting rid of once damaged. Wall art and photos are a possibility, but if you don't properly seal the framed pieces against moisture, you run the risk of damaging them as well. And some baths just lack the space to incorporate non-toiletry items. If any of these apply to you, don't completely rule out decorative touches just yet. YouTube creator lizfenwickdiy shares this beginner-friendly project that introduces greenery to the bathroom in a stylish way, occupies dead space, and is affordable enough that you can replace it without wincing.

To complete it, head over to a Dollar Tree store to pick up a Floating Shelf and the 8-by-10-inch Special Moments Brown Wood Grain Picture Frame (each are just $1.50). If you're not fond of the brown finish, you can always choose another Dollar Tree frame. However, it's essential that whichever one you select has an outside width that extends at least to the shelf width of about 8 ⅗ inches, since you'll be anchoring the shelf onto the frame instead of directly to the wall. Next, shop for a faux potted plant. You can find a ton of discounted ones such as Der Rose's Small Faux Plants 2 pack, available on Amazon for $8. You can also go to Amazon for 3M Command Strips, which you can get a 36-count pack of for $12, as well as a small amount of permanent glue such as E6000, four mini tubes available for about $7. Make sure that the Command Strips are rated for the weight of the plant, shelf, and frame combined.