The Affordable Dollar Tree DIY That'll Add A Splash Of Style To Your Bathroom
The bathroom can be one of the trickiest spaces in the home to dress up: You need to find decorative items that can handle the excess moisture– or items you don't mind eventually getting rid of once damaged. Wall art and photos are a possibility, but if you don't properly seal the framed pieces against moisture, you run the risk of damaging them as well. And some baths just lack the space to incorporate non-toiletry items. If any of these apply to you, don't completely rule out decorative touches just yet. YouTube creator lizfenwickdiy shares this beginner-friendly project that introduces greenery to the bathroom in a stylish way, occupies dead space, and is affordable enough that you can replace it without wincing.
To complete it, head over to a Dollar Tree store to pick up a Floating Shelf and the 8-by-10-inch Special Moments Brown Wood Grain Picture Frame (each are just $1.50). If you're not fond of the brown finish, you can always choose another Dollar Tree frame. However, it's essential that whichever one you select has an outside width that extends at least to the shelf width of about 8 ⅗ inches, since you'll be anchoring the shelf onto the frame instead of directly to the wall. Next, shop for a faux potted plant. You can find a ton of discounted ones such as Der Rose's Small Faux Plants 2 pack, available on Amazon for $8. You can also go to Amazon for 3M Command Strips, which you can get a 36-count pack of for $12, as well as a small amount of permanent glue such as E6000, four mini tubes available for about $7. Make sure that the Command Strips are rated for the weight of the plant, shelf, and frame combined.
Bring greenery into the bathroom
The DIYer purchases a pair of the black-finished floating shelves along with two of the brown frames from Dollar Tree. She removes the various components of the frames (the backing and clear front cover) to work with the bare frames. Then, she applies glue to the front of each, about three-quarters of the way down the frame, before attaching the shelves to those points. Once the glue fully dries, she uses the Command Strips to hang the frames, staggering on an empty spot of the bathroom wall. With these frame-backed shelves poised to accentuate whatever is placed on top, she chooses to display faux potted plants.
One way to tweak this idea is to choose the white-finish version of the Dollar Tree shelf and pair it with a white frame if it better suits your bath or powder room color scheme. If neither color works for you, consider repainting both the shelf and frame. Another option is to choose faux plants that pique your interest– whether a succulent, monstera, or even a bouquet of tulips– in a planter pot or vase that fits your aesthetic, from a traditional terracotta pot to a sleek glass cylinder. Note that you can use real plants but because of excess humidity, fluctuations in temperature, and lack of light and fresh air, the bathroom can kill certain popular species. However, there are select plants that can thrive in the bathroom, so do a bit of research if you prefer the real thing.