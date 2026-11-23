Get 2 Ryobi Batteries For Less Than The Price Of 1 During Home Depot's Black Friday Sale
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The proximity of Black Friday to Christmas makes it an ideal time to search for presents for friends and family. If any of them are DIYers who use Ryobi tools, you can give them the gift of extra power, courtesy of Home Depot. During this Thanksgiving season, the home improvement chain is selling the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium 4.0 Ah Battery in a two-pack for $99, which is less than the price for one ($129).
This is a bonafide BOGO sale only if you're used to buying your Ryobi tools from Home Depot, which is the exclusive distributor in North America. If you prefer to order your tools directly from Ryobi, you can buy this two-battery combo for $149 at any time of year. You still save $50 during the sale, however, and you can put that toward a tool to go with the battery set, another gift, or a utility payment.
Anyone who owns a Ryobi tool and only has the basic 1.5 Ah battery that came with it will appreciate the extra power of the 4 Ah battery pack. According to Ryobi's product description, It lasts three times as long, which means you hardly ever have to recharge if you use your tools only occasionally. If you keep one battery on the charger while using the other, you have continuous power. Note that the charger is not included in the sale price.
The battery two-pack offers extra power for Ryobi's newest tools
Ryobi's ONE+ 18V collection includes over 300 tools, and the company adds more every year. The ONE+ 18V battery powers all of them, and it even works for tools that you've had for years. Ryobi has maintained the same battery design since it started selling cordless tools, and a battery you buy today even fits the blue Ryobi tools you've been using since the turn of the century.
The tools in Ryobi's current collection, especially the ones more recently released, need more power than the older ones, and they need it for a longer time. Take the 18V brushless 13-inch push mower: One 4 Ah battery is enough to mow 1/4 acre, but if you have two, and you keep one on the charger while you work, you can mow a property of any size without having to stop to recharge the battery. A similar strategy allows you to use the limited edition 10-inch power snow shovel to keep shoveling beyond the six car spaces you can clear with a single 4 Ah battery.
Ryobi recently introduced a storm preparation kit to help get people through power outages. It consists of an emergency lamp and a clamp fan to help dry things out after minor flooding. Both of these will run significantly longer with a pair of 4 Ah batteries than they will with the single 2 Ah battery provided with the kit.