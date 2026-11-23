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The proximity of Black Friday to Christmas makes it an ideal time to search for presents for friends and family. If any of them are DIYers who use Ryobi tools, you can give them the gift of extra power, courtesy of Home Depot. During this Thanksgiving season, the home improvement chain is selling the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Lithium 4.0 Ah Battery in a two-pack for $99, which is less than the price for one ($129).

This is a bonafide BOGO sale only if you're used to buying your Ryobi tools from Home Depot, which is the exclusive distributor in North America. If you prefer to order your tools directly from Ryobi, you can buy this two-battery combo for $149 at any time of year. You still save $50 during the sale, however, and you can put that toward a tool to go with the battery set, another gift, or a utility payment.

Anyone who owns a Ryobi tool and only has the basic 1.5 Ah battery that came with it will appreciate the extra power of the 4 Ah battery pack. According to Ryobi's product description, It lasts three times as long, which means you hardly ever have to recharge if you use your tools only occasionally. If you keep one battery on the charger while using the other, you have continuous power. Note that the charger is not included in the sale price.