If you want to recreate @ruyartt's design exactly, start by using your sponge to apply a base layer to your jar lids, front and back, using one color per lid: orange, yellow, green, or brown. Give this initial coat time to dry, and then flip the lids over so that the insides are facing up. Next, take your paintbrushes, and to the best of your artistic ability, paint the orange lid to look like an orange slice, the yellow a lemon slice, the green a watermelon slice, and the brown a kiwi slice. These designs can be as intricate or as cartoonish as you like; it's entirely up to your creative taste. When this layer has dried, pour a little sealant inside each coaster, and use a large brush to cover the entire surface of the jar lid.

Another bonus of this design is how easy it is to replicate and expand. You can duplicate the four fruit designs demonstrated in @ruyartt's post until you have the desired number of coasters, or go off script and get creative. Try painting lids to look like a slice of lime or grapefruit following the lemon and orange slice model, and another to look like half an apple, with a red outer circle, a white interior, and a few black seeds in the middle. If you end up really happy with your artwork, you can even take the design one step further by transforming your coasters into wall art, displaying them proudly in a frame rather than using them as coffee table décor.