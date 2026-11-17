Game night is a lot more sophisticated these days — some board games have so many rules and scenarios that it takes longer to learn them than to actually play. That's why the simple games of the '80s are so nostalgic. And one of those games — dominoes — can also double as coffee table decor simply by gluing the little plastic dot-covered pieces together to create coasters.

This idea is perfect if you're creating an '80s-themed room, but it also works for modern rooms or general vintage and eclectic decor themes. The dominoes are thick enough to work well as coasters, and condensation won't soak into them if they're plastic. If you use a set of wooden dominoes, seal them to protect them from moisture. And the design is recognizable, yet you're using the pieces in such a unique way that they'll stand out on your coffee table.

Turning your childhood dominoes into coasters is a fun, practical way to preserve the pieces and keep them on display (and they're also perfect for an epic game night). If you don't have any, check thrift stores for older sets. Since you're using them in home decor, you don't need a complete set — just enough pieces to put together your coaster set. Grab super glue to connect the pieces. Using felt, denim, or another fabric on the bottom creates a protective layer so the dominoes don't scratch your coffee table. With such a simple material list, you might have what you need already.