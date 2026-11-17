Everyone Owned This Game In The '80s — Now It's Unique Coffee Table Decor We Love
Game night is a lot more sophisticated these days — some board games have so many rules and scenarios that it takes longer to learn them than to actually play. That's why the simple games of the '80s are so nostalgic. And one of those games — dominoes — can also double as coffee table decor simply by gluing the little plastic dot-covered pieces together to create coasters.
This idea is perfect if you're creating an '80s-themed room, but it also works for modern rooms or general vintage and eclectic decor themes. The dominoes are thick enough to work well as coasters, and condensation won't soak into them if they're plastic. If you use a set of wooden dominoes, seal them to protect them from moisture. And the design is recognizable, yet you're using the pieces in such a unique way that they'll stand out on your coffee table.
Turning your childhood dominoes into coasters is a fun, practical way to preserve the pieces and keep them on display (and they're also perfect for an epic game night). If you don't have any, check thrift stores for older sets. Since you're using them in home decor, you don't need a complete set — just enough pieces to put together your coaster set. Grab super glue to connect the pieces. Using felt, denim, or another fabric on the bottom creates a protective layer so the dominoes don't scratch your coffee table. With such a simple material list, you might have what you need already.
Craft game-themed coasters for your coffee table
Coasters vary in size, but they're typically about 4 inches square. Dominoes are about 2 inches by 1 inch, so using eight dominoes arranged in two rows of four makes the math easy. Next, decide on the configuration of colors and patterns. You can use all white, all black, or a combination of colors. Alternate to create a checkered look, or do one row of black and one row of white. You can also spray paint the dominoes a different color to stand out, turn them into an art piece, or match your room better.
The number of dots on each domino doesn't really matter, but you may find some dot arrangements more appealing together than others. You might also arrange numbers that have meaning, like dates or ages, based on the dot numbers. You can simply apply super glue along the sides that touch and press the pieces together. Make sure the pieces align perfectly and are level. You can attach cork or fabric to the bottom once the pieces are secure. Or, glue the pieces to the fabric as you go. It's still a good idea to apply glue where the pieces meet, though, to make the coaster rigid. A coat of Mod Podge in your favorite finish seals the coasters and adds a little extra shine.
If you want to continue the game theme, DIY a holder for your domino coasters. Cut a piece of thin scrap wood a little larger than the coasters. Glue dice around the edges to create a rim to hold the coasters, leaving a gap along one side to make it easier to grab them. The set makes the perfect decorative accent to style your coffee table.