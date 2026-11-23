At times I fancy myself as something of a prepper type. Not by stockpiling food or toilet paper, but just by keeping an eye on all the daily necessities of life and making sure that when I need a cup of coffee or a charged phone, it's possible. And I've discovered that you can get a surprising amount of preparation accomplished with a visit to Harbor Freight. Though, sadly, they can't help much with the emergency coffee.

You might not fully winterize your life with questionable cheap flashlights or awesome ratchets, but you can manage some of the things my household deals with. My wife and I drive older vehicles, so sometimes starting them on a cold winter morning is difficult. And while I'm analog (and old) enough to have to plan for carrying firewood, I'm digital enough to need massive power banks in an electrical outage.

But, most importantly, I have kids roaming around here in search of their own ways to manage winter: starting fires, reading by a lantern in a backyard tent, constantly jumping from hobby to hobby (each with immense storage needs), and clearing space for a holiday gift haul that we claim we're going to avoid this year. Did I mention starting fires? Harbor Freight can help with most of this, and without breaking the bank.