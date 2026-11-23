14 Harbor Freight Items Smart Homeowners Should Stock Up On For Winter
At times I fancy myself as something of a prepper type. Not by stockpiling food or toilet paper, but just by keeping an eye on all the daily necessities of life and making sure that when I need a cup of coffee or a charged phone, it's possible. And I've discovered that you can get a surprising amount of preparation accomplished with a visit to Harbor Freight. Though, sadly, they can't help much with the emergency coffee.
You might not fully winterize your life with questionable cheap flashlights or awesome ratchets, but you can manage some of the things my household deals with. My wife and I drive older vehicles, so sometimes starting them on a cold winter morning is difficult. And while I'm analog (and old) enough to have to plan for carrying firewood, I'm digital enough to need massive power banks in an electrical outage.
But, most importantly, I have kids roaming around here in search of their own ways to manage winter: starting fires, reading by a lantern in a backyard tent, constantly jumping from hobby to hobby (each with immense storage needs), and clearing space for a holiday gift haul that we claim we're going to avoid this year. Did I mention starting fires? Harbor Freight can help with most of this, and without breaking the bank.
Warm white copper wire lights
These copper wire lights with remote might be warm white, but I think they're also extremely cool whether they're strung out over their full 20-foot length or balled up in a brandy snifter. And at $8.99, however you normally decorate with fairy lights, you might as well get enough to make your whole property festive (they're indoor-outdoor). They include a remote control and gives you access to eight lighting modes and 10 levels of brightness. You'll need to supply three AA batteries for the lights; the remote comes with its own coin-cell battery.
Jump starter and power bank
Why stock up on a $139.99 jump-starter? You really need one for every car in your household. Winter can be tough on car batteries, especially if you have my family's propensity for leaving interior lights on. They're also good if you don't want yourself or your loved ones getting stuck at work or Costco or, perhaps worse, at home instead of on the way to work or Costco. The Viking lithium-ion jump starter works in freezing weather, produces 890 cranking amps, and doubles as a power bank with fast-charging ports.
Battery maintainer and float charger
For $22.99, you really need this battery maintainer and float charger for every 12-volt battery in your home. Not only does it keep your vehicles' batteries ready to start on cold winter days, but it does the same for those batteries I don't ever think about until it's too late — my generator's starter battery, for example, as well as sump pumps, septic alarms, and the like. This float charger only draws .75 amps, so don't expect to treat it like a battery charger. It's for keeping your charged batteries topped off.
Analog charger with engine start
This Cen-Tech 50-amp analog battery charger isn't the flashiest way to charge your car batteries, and at $49.99 it certainly isn't the most expensive, either. I confess I have a bit of nostalgia for the form factor, the classic trapezoid with handle on top. Whether you need more than one depends on whether drivers in your household find themselves in places with easy access to a power receptacle. It comes with 6-foot jumper cables and a 50-amp engine start feature, so you don't have to wait on a full charge before you drive home.
8-gauge jumper cables
One more option for car batteries: Go old-school and rely on the kindness of strangers to help you out with a car-to-car jump start via these 8-gauge jumper cables. At $14.99, I put a set in each car, plus a spare to leave with that poor soul at the grocery store when I have to give a jump start to them. These copper-coated aluminum cables have a 150-amp capacity and while you can certainly get more capable cables, for emergency preparation or charging a riding lawn mower battery with a car, you can't beat the price.
Prime Power alkaline batteries
What can you say about AA (or AAA, or C or D) batteries? One thing you can say for sure is that they're handy to have in an emergency, and even handier to have on holidays for battery-powered gift. I keep these Prime Power alkaline batteries for emergencies, as do purchasers who rate them highly and indicate in reviews that they buy them ($8.99 for 18 batteries) just to stock up. And YouTuber @IFix-Things tested them and found that they slightly outperformed Duracell AAs.
Emergency Survival Kit
If I'm honest, most emergency survival kits seem a bit more like fantasy role-playing accessories than anything else, and the Gordon emergency survival kits are no exception. But there are a few situations in which they can be life-savers, like when I need emergency holiday gifts for my gloriously feral kids. At $29.99, these kits come with a reasonable amount of value: LED flashlight, paracord survival bracelet/water bottle holder, a fire starter, a tactical pen, a folding survival knife, and more.
Indoor/outdoor extension cord
Among the things I re-discover during every power outage is this: I don't know where all my extension cords are stored. They're not long enough to reach from the generator to my house anyway. And I'm constantly tripping the built-in circuit breakers because most of my extension cords are too anemic for the amount of power my family draws. Vanguard's indoor/outdoor extension cord should have me covered at 50 feet, 14/3-gauge wire, and a bright orange color that's hard to overlook. And at $24.99, Project Farm said this cord is the best value for light use.
Compact pop-up lantern
In my house, this Luminar Outdoor compact pop-up lantern is the first thing everyone reaches for when the power is out. It boasts 500 lumens, legitimized by the 98% of purchasers who recommend it and give it 4.8 stars on 1063 ratings. Unlike the average flashlight, it has a handy design for lighting a work or sleeping space. The retracting light is protected when stored, but pops out to provide light in a 360-degree arc. Not bad for the current $3.99 price tag. It's also good for backyard tent camping.
V-shape hang-all
Winter is traditionally the season of organizing all the things in your garage, attic, and basement. Things like sporting goods (including bicycles) and garden hoses you'll use in warmer months, and things like tools, tool belts, hoses, and the like that you use year-round, all need to be organized. I use these V-shaped hangers from Storehouse to hold garden tools, extension cords, and (used in pairs) spare lumber. They're powder-coated steel with pre-drilled mounting holes for easy installation. And they're currently on Black Friday special for $2.29 (20 cents off the usual ridiculously low price of $2.49). Just try to resist.
19-gallon XXL polypropylene carry bag
You know those big IKEA shopping bags? Harbor Freight's own XXL polypropylene carry bags are a similar deal at $.99 for a 19-gallon capacity. But while the stubbornly floppy IKEA ones make me want to stab a Swedish meatball, the Harbor Freight bags just carry stuff, and can carry 55 pounds of whatever unexpected IKEA bag uses you can think of. We're making a transition to wood stove heating this winter, and I will haul lots of wood in these bags. And at 55 pounds, it is about as much as I plan to handle in a single trip.
Triple-tap, 3-outlet extension cord
Harbor Freight used to sell single-tap pigtails that were great for power strips overcrowded with oddly shaped transformers, and I deeply regret not buying the place out every time I go there. These Vanguard triple-tap extension cords aren't a bad stand-in, though. For $4.99, each gives you a two-foot cord that expands your outlet's capacity from one to three grounded, weather-resistant outlets. They're great for branching out from a generator in a power outage, and also for those overcrowded power strips. How those annoying transformers haven't been standardized yet is a mystery to me.
Carbon monoxide alarm
At least in my household, the opportunities to generate carbon monoxide seem to multiply during winter: novices using a wood-burning stove in the house or propane heat in the workshop, a vintage gas stove doing extra duty for holiday cooking, generators that are never quite far enough away from the house, etc. The First Alert carbon monoxide alarm ($23.99) is a small investment in the safety of your family. It's battery-operated for power outages when you're likely to need it most, and its sensor is purported to last as many as 5 years.
US General mini steel toolbox
Okay, this one is all about holiday gifting. Last year, I gave my nine-year-old one of these US General mini steel toolboxes full of tools specialized for working on his radio-controlled cars and trucks, and it makes the little plastic storage shed he uses as a workshop look authentic without overpowering the place the way a full-size toolbox would. I've seen a few YouTubers combine these into larger but budget-minded toolboxes as well. They have smooth ball bearing slides, two drawers that can handle 5 pounds each, and nonslip drawer liners. Not bad for $16.99.