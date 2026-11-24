While self-propelled mowers certainly help take some strain off the body, their limits become evident in extensive areas. "Well, let's say you have a huge yard with a huge hill, and you want to mow it yourself. You can't push-mow all of that, and the hill is too steep for your typical John Deere riding lawnmower that you would buy from a residential supplier," says Clayton. "The next best thing is buying a used walk-behind lawnmower for professional use."

According to the lawn care expert, most lawn care professionals pick their mowers from XMark, Skag, or Hustler, and they cost a pretty penny — their price can easily exceed $10,000. But he adds, "The good news is you can find a good used one, something with about 1,000 hours on the hour meter for about half of that price." Online marketplaces are some of the cheapest places to buy a lawn mower that isn't the hardware store. Compared to residential models, professional variants have bigger decks and can cover the area quickly. "It has a 48-inch deck, and it will allow you to tackle that hill in about a third of the time that it would with a push mower," explains our lawn care expert. Or, you can landscape a slope even on a very small budget with groundcovers that won't require mowing.

That being said, remember you need different techniques for a riding and walk-behind or push mower. Riding mowers are driven up-and-down the slope; push mowers are moved across or perpendicular to the grade to minimize the risk of slipping underneath them.