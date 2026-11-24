Peace lilies (Spathiphyllum) are undoubtedly a popular choice for indoor plants due to both their aesthetic value and ease of care. Such features can be especially helpful during the winter months, when cooler temperatures and shorter days make it challenging to keep some plants happy. Yet this doesn't mean the plant will thrive in all winter conditions, and the right care is essential to helping your peace lily live as long as possible. One way to keep your peace lily happy this time of year may be as simple as keeping the plant away from direct sunlight, cold drafts, and hot air from heat vents.

First, placing a peace lily right next to a window may seem like an attractive option, but you should know that this plant does not care for direct sunlight. The South Dakota State University Extension recommends placing the plant near an east-facing window for morning light or a north-facing window for indirect light. During the winter, make sure your peace lily still receives bright, indirect light on shorter days. If your own peace lily plant is by a south- or west-facing window and cannot be moved, consider putting up sheer curtains if direct sunlight reaches its leaves. These can filter the sunlight and help prevent scorched leaves.