Mistakes Everyone Makes When Watering Peace Lilies (And How To Do It Right)

Some people find peace lilies (Spathiphyllum spp.) among the easiest houseplants they care for and even classify them as one of those plants that seem to thrive on neglect. But others find them among the most difficult to care for properly. Members of the Spathiphyllum genus are certainly particular, and perhaps that makes things difficult for people with different plant care habits. But the watering preferences of the peace lily aren't really that different from those of many other plants. Perhaps the difficulties have to do with being unaccustomed to taking care of indoor plants, or maybe people just feel more stress over peace lilies because they're often acquired in ways with emotional associations, like funerals or illnesses.

Whatever the case, the basics of watering – that is, when and how to water them – aren't difficult to master. Using the "let it droop" method of allowing a plant to wilt before watering is a common mistake that stresses the peace lily unnecessarily, and can lead to discolored and unhealthy leaves. But because water needs are affected by a lot of factors like the season, light conditions, the temperature of the immediate environment, pot size, and other things, it's best to water peace lilies when the soil reaches the right level of dryness. Allow the top 2 inches of soil to become dry, then water the peace lilies until water runs out of the drainage holes. Just be sure to catch the need before they start to droop ... usually 10 to 12 days after the last watering.