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Door frames aren't usually a very exciting part of a room's design, but that doesn't mean they can't become one. This addition of a pretty pattern along the sides of the woodwork creates eye-catching trim that adds interest. Content creator @the_shoestring_home is a lover of Dopamine decor and had already painted her door frames a pale pink hue. But to add even more personality to her doorway, she applied floral wallpaper around the edges for a bright, bold border.

Since wallcovering typically comes in rolls, it's rare to have the exact amount needed to cover your desired space. So, it's likely you have the end of a roll (or two) knocking around among your DIY supplies. This gives you a way to put it to good use. Simply cut it into strips, and use it to add a whimsical touch to your interior doors. If you don't have any on hand, this idea works with wallpaper borders, too. You can buy rolls of the thin wallpaper and use them to add decorative detail to doors and other architectural areas in the home. It's a great way to add a pop of color to a space, and it also gives a room the illusion of added dimension.