Use Some Wallpaper + A Little Creativity To Add A Whimsical Touch To Any Doorway
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Door frames aren't usually a very exciting part of a room's design, but that doesn't mean they can't become one. This addition of a pretty pattern along the sides of the woodwork creates eye-catching trim that adds interest. Content creator @the_shoestring_home is a lover of Dopamine decor and had already painted her door frames a pale pink hue. But to add even more personality to her doorway, she applied floral wallpaper around the edges for a bright, bold border.
Since wallcovering typically comes in rolls, it's rare to have the exact amount needed to cover your desired space. So, it's likely you have the end of a roll (or two) knocking around among your DIY supplies. This gives you a way to put it to good use. Simply cut it into strips, and use it to add a whimsical touch to your interior doors. If you don't have any on hand, this idea works with wallpaper borders, too. You can buy rolls of the thin wallpaper and use them to add decorative detail to doors and other architectural areas in the home. It's a great way to add a pop of color to a space, and it also gives a room the illusion of added dimension.
Using leftover wallpaper to create decorative accents in the home
First, you'll need to measure the top and sides of your doorway, outside the trim work. Next, cut strips of wallpaper a few inches wide (skip this step if you're using a border), and trim them to fit these dimensions. All that's left to do is apply your border to the wall using paste and a smoother. Or, for a mess-free, renter-friendly alternative, you could use a peel-and-stick option, like FLFK's Patterned Peel and Stick Wall Borders, instead.
The beauty of this DIY is that there are so many ways to customize it. Keep in mind, it's best to opt for a bold wallpaper print that stands out from your doorframe (although if you're using leftovers, your options are probably limited). The color on your walls is also important, so ensure your wallpaper complements the paint shade as well as the surrounding decor.
Looking for more clever ways to use wallpaper throughout your home? This fun project can be applied to other openings as well. Try bordering windows to frame the view outside. Or, if you have an uncased passageway between rooms, a wallpaper border can help define it.