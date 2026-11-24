If you want a kitchen backsplash idea that makes a statement, subway tiles just won't cut it. A plain, white brickbond layout risks making your space look unoriginal and cookie-cutter. Instead, for more impact, choose tiles with color and pattern to bring personality to your kitchen. Unsure what to choose? HGTV star Joanna Gaines has an idea that may convince you to ditch subway tile backsplash for a gorgeous alternative: a pretty blue geometric option.

In Episode 3 of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home", a spin-off series of HGTV's cult classic, the homeowner Nicole was inspired by European design. However, she wanted to keep a fresh and modern feel. To achieve that, Gaines chose the tile with an interlocking floral motif, which stands out against the cream cabinetry. The pattern has Mediterranean influences, so it pairs well with the terra cotta used on the floor. It is quite a busy pattern, however. To prevent it from overwhelming the kitchen, Gaines also pairs it with wainscoting on an adjacent wall.

The exact tile Gaines uses is the 6-by-6 inch Mulholland Tile in Cypress from StoneImpressions. The design was hand-painted by the brand's founder and features textured paint strokes that give it an artisanal, rustic finish. In case blue isn't your color, it's also available in a sandy red or charcoal tone.