Skip Plain Subway Tile Backsplashes: Joanna Gaines' Patterned Alternative Adds Character
If you want a kitchen backsplash idea that makes a statement, subway tiles just won't cut it. A plain, white brickbond layout risks making your space look unoriginal and cookie-cutter. Instead, for more impact, choose tiles with color and pattern to bring personality to your kitchen. Unsure what to choose? HGTV star Joanna Gaines has an idea that may convince you to ditch subway tile backsplash for a gorgeous alternative: a pretty blue geometric option.
In Episode 3 of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home", a spin-off series of HGTV's cult classic, the homeowner Nicole was inspired by European design. However, she wanted to keep a fresh and modern feel. To achieve that, Gaines chose the tile with an interlocking floral motif, which stands out against the cream cabinetry. The pattern has Mediterranean influences, so it pairs well with the terra cotta used on the floor. It is quite a busy pattern, however. To prevent it from overwhelming the kitchen, Gaines also pairs it with wainscoting on an adjacent wall.
The exact tile Gaines uses is the 6-by-6 inch Mulholland Tile in Cypress from StoneImpressions. The design was hand-painted by the brand's founder and features textured paint strokes that give it an artisanal, rustic finish. In case blue isn't your color, it's also available in a sandy red or charcoal tone.
Adding personality to a home with patterned tiles
While Gaines is usually fairly reserved with her interior design style, typically favoring a Farmhouse aesthetic with neutral tones, she isn't afraid to introduce pattern when necessary. In fact, she often chooses bold patterns for tiled backsplashes. For example, in Season 5, Episode 7 of "Fixer Upper", she uses a similar blue and white geometric tile in the kitchen.
"If you're wanting to try a patterned backsplash, but you're a little nervous to venture outside of the traditional-style tile look, my advice is to use a subtle color palette and go with a timeless pattern," she writes on her blog, Magnolia, where she discusses the project. "This particular tile has a familiar pattern that's been around for a long time and is a shade of blue that seems classic and acts as a neutral in this kitchen. The tile brings some interest to the kitchen without losing the traditional style."
In Season 3, Episode 7, she uses another geometric motif but experiments with scale. This was a larger kitchen, so there was less risk of overwhelming the space with pattern. When designing your own backsplash, don't let the pattern compete with other design elements. Instead, reserve them for a focal point so they make more of an impact. Looking for other unexpected ways to style patterned tile in your home? Consider using them to frame a fireplace, on your stair risers, or to add interest to a kitchen island base. These ideas will all add pops of color and personality in places you'd least expect.